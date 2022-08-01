Browns activate All-Pro Jack Conklin off PUP list

The Cleveland Browns activated All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list Monday after recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season.

Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury and three more due to a dislocated elbow prior to the right patella tendon injury he sustained on Nov. 28.

Conklin, 27, has started all 79 games he’s played in since being taken No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 draft. He made All-Pro for the Titans in his rookie season and again for the Browns in 2020.

The Browns and Conklin agreed to a restructured contract in February. Conklin was slated to make $12 million in base salary in 2022, but the money was non-guaranteed. Instead, Conklin will receive $8 million fully guaranteed with $4 million in incentives based on playing time.

Also Monday, the Browns waived Isaiah Weston with an injury designation and signed fellow wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

–Field Level Media

