NBA probing Knicks over Jalen Brunson signing

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The NBA is investigating the New York Knicks for alleged tampering in their signing of Jalen Brunson, Yahoo Sports reported Monday.

The league wants to know if the Knicks made contact with the former Dallas Mavericks point guard before the start of free agency, per the report.

Brunson, 25, signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York on July 12.

A second-round pick out of Villanova in 2018, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with the Mavericks in 2021-22.

He enjoyed a breakout postseason with averages of 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, emerging as a go-to scorer in a first-round series against the Utah Jazz while star Luka Doncic was sidelined.

Brunson has career averages of 11.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 277 games (127 starts), all with Dallas. He is a 37.3 percent shooter from 3-point distance.

–Field Level Media

IN THIS ARTICLE
