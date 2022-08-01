Georgia’s film & TV productions earn over $4 billion in 2022, an industry record

www.news4jax.com
News4Jax.com
Live at the grand opening for Costco in St. Augustine
The first Costco in St. Johns County has opened it’s doors today at 8am. The 152,000-square-foot warehouse is located at 215 World Commerce Pkwy., just south of the intersection at International Golf Parkway and World Commerce Parkway, just off Interstate 95. Previously, residents of the area had to drive approximately 22 miles northwest to East Jacksonville or 29 miles northwest to West Jacksonville to shop at Costco.
News4Jax.com
‘Looks like a bomb exploded’: Middleburg woman gives firsthand account of eastern Kentucky flooding damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. – News4JAX has been following a Middleburg woman whose family is in Kentucky. Angel Shepherd packed up her car to the brim on Tuesday with water bottles, cups, snacks, blankets, clothing and more to make a 12-hour drive to her the home of her aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky.
News4Jax.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new opioid recovery program in Florida to combat overdoses, fentanyl deaths
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the opioid crisis on Wednesday and announced a new program to help Florida families. The program, called Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE), will help prevent overdose deaths in Florida. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first...
News4Jax.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
News4Jax.com
At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell
SEATTLE – Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah...
News4Jax.com
Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.
News4Jax.com
Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
News4Jax.com
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. – At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
News4Jax.com
Funds needed: St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A 10U baseball team from Julington Creek won the Southeast Regional Championship title and will now advance to the Cal Ripken 10U World Series in Vincennes, Indiana in August. The Julington Creek Diamond Kings 10U Elite team said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
News4Jax.com
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX – An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included...
News4Jax.com
Residents voice concern over future potential developments in NW St. Johns
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Residents of St. Johns County met Tuesday evening to discuss their objections to potential development in the northwestern part of the county. The homeowners association from the Reserve at Greenbriar hosted a county commissioner and spoke about potential impact of more growth in the area. The meeting was standing room only at the Bartram Trail Branch library.
News4Jax.com
Teen hospitalized after shooting in St. Augustine area, deputies say
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A teenager was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in the St. Augustine area, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded around 4 a.m. to the shooting in the area of St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road. According to...
