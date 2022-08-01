Funds needed: St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana

Read on www.news4jax.com
Tanya Cosmini Seals Another Deal In St. Augustine
Sought-after luxury real estate professional Tanya Cosmini, continues to push boundaries as she completes the sale of a 5 bedroom property on Promenade Pointe Dr in the neighborhood of Palencia in Saint Augustine. Tanya Cosmini and her Real Estate brokerage at Realty One Group Elevate are staying true to the...
Lowe’s plans home improvement store in St. Johns County
Lowe’s Home Centers proposes a store in northern St. Johns County near Beachwalk. St. Johns County received a pre-application Aug 4 for construction of a 109,981-square-foot building with a 26,602-square-foot garden center along with parking, utilities and storm drainage for the home improvement store. The 12.66-acre site is at...
St. Johns County holds a special passport event on Saturday, August 6
St. Johns County — The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will hold a special Passport Saturday event for St. Johns County residents on August 6 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as the demand for new passports surpass pre-pandemic numbers. “We are excited to...
‘It was a big win’: Affordable housing heading to West Augustine community
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — New affordable housing is headed to a St. Johns community thanks to a recent county commission vote. Action News Jax spoke with West Augustine community leaders who say this plan has been in the works since 2003. They were thrilled to learn commissioners finally approved...
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
Man wanted on Maryland rape charge captured in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case in that state was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic...
Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
Who has the best fish? Travel site ranks the '15 Best Seafood Restaurants in Florida'
Whether you are a native, a snowbird or in town on family vacation, deciding which restaurants to visit for the freshest catch in Florida can be challenging. From crab legs and oysters to lobster and shrimp, seafood lovers can find an array of delicacies to choose from at these restaurants across the Sunshine State.
Best Brunch in St Augustine, FL — 20 Top Places!
St Augustine is a city full of spectacular monuments, built by the Spanish way back in 1565. It’s no wonder why plenty of people come here to visit, especially for the food. Known as being the nation’s oldest permanently occupied European settlement, you’ll expect to find a lot of deep-rooted European (particularly Spanish) cuisine here.
Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis Launches ‘Florida Cancer Connect’
Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis unveiled Florida Cancer Connect, an initiative that focuses on providing information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools, and stories from brave Floridians who have fought this disease on one centralized website. First Lady DeSantis was joined by Florida Agency for Health
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help
ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
Send in the Marines: Ron DeSantis defends ex-military teachers over education majors
'I'll take the Marine every day of the week and twice on Sunday.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You...
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Three shark attacks reported in Florida in less than a week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is recovering after he was bitten on the foot by a shark off the coast of Daytona Beach. He's one of the three people in Florida who've been attacked by sharks in the last week. A relaxing day at the beach quickly took...
