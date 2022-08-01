ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Funds needed: St. Johns County baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana

News4Jax.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

Related
getnews.info

Tanya Cosmini Seals Another Deal In St. Augustine

Sought-after luxury real estate professional Tanya Cosmini, continues to push boundaries as she completes the sale of a 5 bedroom property on Promenade Pointe Dr in the neighborhood of Palencia in Saint Augustine. Tanya Cosmini and her Real Estate brokerage at Realty One Group Elevate are staying true to the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lowe’s plans home improvement store in St. Johns County

Lowe’s Home Centers proposes a store in northern St. Johns County near Beachwalk. St. Johns County received a pre-application Aug 4 for construction of a 109,981-square-foot building with a 26,602-square-foot garden center along with parking, utilities and storm drainage for the home improvement store. The 12.66-acre site is at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Indiana State
Vincennes, IN
Sports
County
Saint Johns County, FL
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Julington Creek, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
News4Jax.com

Man wanted on Maryland rape charge captured in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case in that state was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals. Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Julington#Gofundme
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in St Augustine, FL — 20 Top Places!

St Augustine is a city full of spectacular monuments, built by the Spanish way back in 1565. It’s no wonder why plenty of people come here to visit, especially for the food. Known as being the nation’s oldest permanently occupied European settlement, you’ll expect to find a lot of deep-rooted European (particularly Spanish) cuisine here.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WCJB

Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
WESH

Fifth Florida home insurer declared insolvent this year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just one day after Florida's rating agency withdrew financial stability ratings from two property insurance companies, one of them reported they're going under. Weston Property & Casualty was found insolvent days after its financial stability rating was withdrawn. It just adds to the chaotic and crashing...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say

A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy