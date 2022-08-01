ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of primary

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights.

Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."

During the press conference, Benson said there may be attempts to mislead voters during the August election after the polls close, and she is reminding people that due to Michigan law, it will take time to count the absentee ballots.

That means that numbers may change well after the polls close as absentee ballot counting boards finish counting the legitimate votes.

"I am here to ensure voters they will be safe, and their rights will be protected," Benson said on Monday.

Benson also talked about the fact that they will not tolerate any attempts to suppress votes in the election. She said poll workers, challengers and observers have been made aware of the rules each of them has to follow, and that if there are violations of those rules, they could be removed from a polling place or even arrested.

"We will protect the voting rights of every citizen and make sure every valid vote is counted," Benson said.

She is asking anyone who witnesses voter intimation to contact the local election clerk's office, local law enforcement or call 866-OUR-VOTE.

"It will take time to process and count every valid vote," Benson said. "We take our time, we process and validate votes."

Jack Johnson
2d ago

another words they are saying the dead people dogs cats dolphins will all be in full force this year voting so just deal with it.

Gee Evs
2d ago

You need ID for everything else in your life. No one's vote is being suppressed. No one's.

WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan SOS Predicts One-Third Of Voters To Show Up In Person

(CBS DETROIT) —  On Tuesday, a constant stream of drivers pulled up to drop off ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections. Absentee voting is a new and convenient option, making way for lighter lines at the polls. “That method of voting (has) seems very popular and I think had also contributed to an increase in voter engagement and participation,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The state’s chief election officer is forecasting one-third of voters to show up in person. “We can expect another half a million or so to vote in-person today, but we’re going to keep an eye on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cwbradio.com

Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
WISCONSIN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Governor, US, State Representative races finalized at Michigan August primary

Results are in for the 2022 Michigan primary election and the stage has officially been set for the November midterms. Here's a look at the results of the gubernatorial, U.S. and state representative races, and the candidates that will square off just three months from now. GovernorIncumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ran unopposed on the Democratic ticket will take on Republican Tudor Dixon who won her crowded primary. Whitmer will run for reelection alongside Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrest, while Dixon has yet to pick a running mate. The two have drastically different views on key issues, such as abortion rights,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
