Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of primary

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights.

Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."

During the press conference, Benson said there may be attempts to mislead voters during the August election after the polls close, and she is reminding people that due to Michigan law, it will take time to count the absentee ballots.

That means that numbers may change well after the polls close as absentee ballot counting boards finish counting the legitimate votes.

"I am here to ensure voters they will be safe, and their rights will be protected," Benson said on Monday.

Benson also talked about the fact that they will not tolerate any attempts to suppress votes in the election. She said poll workers, challengers and observers have been made aware of the rules each of them has to follow, and that if there are violations of those rules, they could be removed from a polling place or even arrested.

"We will protect the voting rights of every citizen and make sure every valid vote is counted," Benson said.

She is asking anyone who witnesses voter intimation to contact the local election clerk's office, local law enforcement or call 866-OUR-VOTE.

"It will take time to process and count every valid vote," Benson said. "We take our time, we process and validate votes."