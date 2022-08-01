Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System

gmauthority.com
2023 Honda Civic Type R Makes 10 HP And 15 LB-FT More Than Its Predecessor: Report
When Honda unveiled the new Civic Type R last week, it refrained from releasing any concrete technical specifications. We only got to learn that it's going to be the most powerful Type R and the most potent Honda-badged car sold in the United States. How much power does the 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine actually deliver? Well, the juicy numbers might have emerged if we were to rely on a new report from Tire Meets Road.
Burnt Down C8 Corvette In Spain Wasn’t An E-Ray, GM Says
Late last week, GM Authority published photos of a C8 Corvette test vehicle that had burned down while undergoing testing in Spain. Rumors alleged the vehicle involved was a prototype for the upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray hybrid model, however GM has now disputed that claim. Chevrolet spokesperson, Trevor Thompkins, reached...
2023 Chevrolet Colorado Earns New Trim Plus Silverado’s Clothes – and Engine
Detroit’s truck makers love beating each other over the head. Witness the power wars happening at one end of the table, endless innovations in the cargo box at the other, plus the current obsession with off-road one-upmanship. And that’s even before all hands start cranking out electric trucks packing a bazillion horsepower.
Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Retroactive Discount Conditional To Signing Lawsuit Waiver
Last month, GM confirmed that certain buyers of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV and 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV would receive a retroactive discount of roughly $6,000 after it significantly lowered the price of both models for the 2023 model year. While this was viewed as an act of goodwill by GM towards its EV customers, it appears as though the offer comes with a rather questionable stipulation.
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks?
Find out how the size of the exterior, interior, and cargo bed of the 2022 Ford Maverick compares to other compact trucks. The post How Small Is the 2022 Ford Maverick Compared to Other Compact Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
GM To Double Super Cruise Road Network
GM has announced an expansion of its Super Cruise road network, effectively doubling the amount of roadway that the hands-free driving technology is compatible with in the United States and Canada. GM added 70,000 miles of roadway to the semi-autonomous Super Cruise system’s memory back in 2019, making it compatible...
2023 Nissan Z Has 5 Advantages Over the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
The 2023 Nissan Z’s advantages over the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro article highlights:. Compared to the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, the 2023 Nissan Z has a more spacious interior, better visibility, and easier cargo access. The Z has more standard advanced driver-assistance features and offers some interior features that aren’t available...
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
This Nissan 350Z Has The Weirdest Engine Swap Ever
Now, this is something you don't see every day. Most heavily modified Nissan Z cars start and end life with one of two things: Rodney the Rod coming up from the hood to say "hi," or a big LS engine that actually makes reliable, everyday power with no forced induction. This swapped 350Z rather obviously, will end life without either of those scenarios ever occurring and went big on this swap.
Chevy Brand Incentives Down 60 Percent In Q2 2022
Incentive spending at GM remains down from last year, with the value of available incentives for the automaker’s mass-market Chevy brand falling by nearly 60 percent in the second quarter of this year, mirroring incentive spending in Q1. The average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle in Q1 2022...
GM Future Roads And Inrix Release Safety View Cloud-Based Analytics Solution: Video
GM has announced the new Safety View software that it developed with intelligent mobility company Inrix Inc. has become available to city planners nationwide, offering transportation officials a new way to access critical traffic data. The development of the Safety View by GM Future Roads & Inrix software, as it’s...
Small Cadillac Electric Crossover Spied On The Road
GM Authority reported in March that GM was developing a new small electric Cadillac crossover model that would undercut the Cadillac Lyriq in the automaker’s burgeoning EV product protfolio. Now our spies have captured the first photos of this future small Cadillac EV undergoing testing on public roads in Michigan, giving us a better idea of what to expect from the future XT4-sized offering.
Custom 2022 Cadillac Escalade By Larte Design Boasts Carbon Fiber Parts: Video
A Russian tuning company called Larte Design has unveiled a new widebody kit for the current Cadillac Escalade that dramatically transforms the exterior styling of the full-size SUV, giving it a sportier and more aggressive appearance. Larte Design’s “Esthete” widebody kit for the Cadillac Escalade includes a custom carbon fiber...
Stellantis Announces New Turbo 1.6-Liter Engine For Two Hybrid Models
Stellantis will invest $99 million into factories in North America to build a new 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine for two, upcoming hybrid models. Production of the powerplant will begin in early 2025. This engine is based on a powerplant that's currently available from Stellantis brands in Europe. A company spokesperson...
Chevy Open Road Sales Event Extended Through August
GM has extended the Chevy Open Road sales event through to the end of August, allowing customers to take advantage of discounts and financing deals on a wide variety of Bowtie-badged products for one more month. Just as in July, the main draw with the Chevy Open Road sales event...
Like Its Other Trucks, The Maverick Shows Ford Truck Flexibility
Ford has history of finding, creating, and dominating market segments. Through the years, it has jumped into the small truck space with the Courier and later into the midsized truck arena with the Ranger. The automaker left the compact truck market for a while but now has rejoined it with the Maverick. And, now Ford is expanding its Maverick lineup with the Maverick Tremor.
GM Advances Ambitious Global Future Growth Strategy
General Motors has just announced the progress of its ambitious global future growth strategy, reaffirming its commitment to deploying its zero-emission and autonomous technologies worldwide to build more sustainable conditions on the planet. The automaker is investing more than $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle technology to lead the...
