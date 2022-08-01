Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Albertville Monday morning

www.waaytv.com
WAAY-TV
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
wvtm13.com
Holly Pond community mourning brothers killed in car wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. — The Holly Pond community is mourning the loss of two brothers after both were killed in a car wreck early Monday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the wreck occurred around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Cullman County 1669, approximately one mile west of Holly Pond. ALEA said 19-year-old Caden Rodgers was killed when the 2001 Saturn SL he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole. His 14-year-old brother Colby also died in the crash.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner identifies woman found dead outside Decatur home
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has released the identity of the woman found dead Sunday in Decatur. He said Britney Smith, 32, was found dead by Decatur Police about 11 a.m. Sunday outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street. Chunn said there is no cause of...
weisradio.com
Single-Vehicle Rollover Reported in Gaylesville on Tuesday
At around 11:30 Tuesday morning – Gaylesville Fire Department units, Atrium/Floyd EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in Gaylesville. Cherokee Electric Co op was called to the scene as well. The truck was reportedly heading toward the four-way stop and at...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Sunday crash
One person has died after a Sunday night crash in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says Maximo Pacheco Jr., 44, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died at the scene. Police said it is believed Pacheco lost control of the vehicle, and speed and alcohol were the primary contributing factors in this crash.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro Police arrest high school burglary suspect
A Hollywood man faces multiple charges – and could face even more – after police say he was caught burglarizing a high school. Treyden McGwire Miles, 20, was arrested by the Scottsboro Police Department after camera footage linked him to a July 31 burglary report at Scottsboro High School.
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
3 motorcycles crash, killing 1 in DeKalb County
An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
WAAY-TV
Madison Fire & Rescue respond to structure fire near Gillespie Road
Madison Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire in the area of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road in Madison. There was heavy fire that was isolated to one apartment and heavy smoke damage in others. Sixteen people were displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross. No...
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
WAFF
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur man assaulted ex-partner after breaking into their home
A Decatur man was arrested this week after police say he broke into an ex-partner's home and assaulted them. Decatur Police said officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Kelly Avenue on Sunday after a report of a burglary the day before. Once there, they spoke with the victim and found evidence of the break-in.
WAFF
Highway 35 reopened after major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday caused a blockage. At 12:20 ALEA sent a press release saying that the roadway was reopened.
