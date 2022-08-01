Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?

991thewhale.com
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 35 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 35 of those children are from the Upstate area.
Awesome! Binghamton, New York Spiedie Fest Shows Off Outstanding Local Talent
Spiedie Fest is here at Otsiningo Park and the musical talent that is coming to the area is outstanding. Brian Kelly (Florida Georgia Line), Lou Gramm (Foreigner), and Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) will be on the big stage this weekend. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and enjoy EVERYTHING...
New Yorkers Reveal Which Sushi Roll Is Their Top Favorite
There's a restaurant on the Vestal Parkway that sells sushi and after my family visited a few weekends ago, there's no doubt that we'll be back because the sushi we bought was phenomenal. After driving by the unassuming and sort of tucked away building hundreds of times over the last...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
Live The New York State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed
Last year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes. During the New York State Fair in 2021, anywhere tobacco use was permitted, adult use of marijuana was also permitted. “State law...
NY Attorney General Looks for Crypto Crash Victims
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is encouraging any resident deceived or affected by the cryptocurrency crash to report it to her office. The Democrat says investors were promised high returns on cryptocurrencies but, instead, lost thousands of dollars after being locked out of their accounts and were unable to access their investments.
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
Weed Smokers Approved To Puff New York State Fair
A report by CNYCentral.com has indicated that the New York State Fair will allow visitors to smoke marijuana at the fair again this year despite a recent ban from Governor Kathy Hochul on smoking anything in public parks. If you're worried about the smell of Marijuana overtaking the fairgrounds, you...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
New York Seeking a Third Offshore Wind Solicitation
In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's third offshore wind energy solicitation, with the goal of providing at least 1.5 million New York homes with clean energy. New York, already leading the United States in offshore wind power, wants to add at least an additional...
“Dangerous” Fugitive Captured in New York after Escape
New York law enforcement was able to assist U.S. Marshalls after a fugitive labeled as "dangerous" escaped custody in New Hampshire on Monday. New York Law Enforcement Involved with Fugitive Escape. Authorities say that Peter John DiBiaso escaped custody in Laconia, New Hampshire late Monday night in anticipation of a...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS
In a press release on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is suing CVS Health Corporation for violating anti-trust laws and hurting New York safety net hospitals and clinics. According to the press release, for years CVS did not allow New York safety net hospitals and...
