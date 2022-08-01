Gallery highlights the Torpedo Factory’s newest artists

www.alxnow.com
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
alxnow.com
Alexandria artist brings her talent to social media, sharing scenes from around the county
When Diana Gamerman was little, she wanted to do exactly what her older sister did. The Arlington resident has a studio in Alexandria called DianaArt, where she sells her work, but it’s on Nextdoor where she have been gaining a degree of local fame. Gamerman has been painting professionally...
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
popville.com
Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate
Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
ffxnow.com
Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming
An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 — brings a new brand to the mix of new tenants in the mall.
Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
alxnow.com
Alexandria restaurants start applying to make outdoor seating permanent
As the City of Alexandria starts to close the window on unchecked outdoor seating, several businesses have started the process of making their Covid seating permanent. While the city is ending unregulated outdoor seating, it’s kept an avenue open for restaurants to legitimize their outdoor dining and make it permanent.
northernvirginiamag.com
The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall
Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
ffxnow.com
Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval
As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
visitfauquier.com
Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA
Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church
With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
thezebra.org
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
popville.com
What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?
My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
alxnow.com
Landmark demolition closes DASH transit center
In addition to being a mall and Wonder Woman battleground, Landmark has also served as a major transfer junction for Alexandria bus riders: but that changes this week as the mall’s redevelopment has forced DASH to relocate. According to the DASH website, the transit center’s closure is necessary as...
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Fox 5 Tours Alexandria — “This week’s FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to Alexandria! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!” [Fox 5]. It’s Monday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 86...
alxnow.com
Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria
A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
ffxnow.com
Proposed Inova office repurposing would add housing, park space in Merrifield
A developer that specializes in “live/work lofts” has set its sights on a pair of Merrifield office buildings being vacated by Inova Health System. The buildings at 8110 Gatehouse Road and 2990 Telestar Road will be renovated and repurposed, respectively, as live-work units and workforce housing under a rezoning proposal that Fairfax County received from Madison Highland Live Work Loft Services LLC on July 25.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Surfing Legend Selected For National Surfing Walk Of Fame
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — On Thursday, August 4th, a Southern Maryland surfing legend will be immortalized in Huntington Beach, California when he joins the National Surfing Walk of Fame. This individual will now be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with surfing icons such as Mark Richard, Duke Kahanamoku,...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
