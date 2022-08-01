ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Gallery highlights the Torpedo Factory’s newest artists

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezebra.org

Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon

Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
popville.com

Missed connection – Saturday lunch at Le Diplomate

Enjoyed an impromptu lunch at the Le Dip bar on Saturday; chicken club with fries. Struck up a conversation with two guys from Alabama. One lives in Dupont and we talked about his love for mezcal espresso martinis and a good Barry’s workout. We both ordered aioli,. but he...
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Springfield Town Center adds fashion store, with tacos and Legos coming

An international accessory store has officially opened at Springfield Town Center — bringing an assortment of accessories near the grand court of the mall. The opening of Lovisa, a fashion accessories store — which follows the first location in Australia in 2010 — brings a new brand to the mix of new tenants in the mall.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Community, VA
Alexandria, VA
Entertainment
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria restaurants start applying to make outdoor seating permanent

As the City of Alexandria starts to close the window on unchecked outdoor seating, several businesses have started the process of making their Covid seating permanent. While the city is ending unregulated outdoor seating, it’s kept an avenue open for restaurants to legitimize their outdoor dining and make it permanent.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall

Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Mansell
ffxnow.com

Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval

As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
VIENNA, VA
visitfauquier.com

Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA

Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
MARSHALL, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Expansive Home Hidden in Falls Church

With almost 5,000 square feet of living space, this private oasis is just minutes from NoVA’s major cities and destinations. If you’re looking to come home to a quaint house on a quiet cul-de-sac, look no further than this Falls Church property. Recently updated, this two-story house provides classic homey vibes while still offering luxurious amenities that you desire.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
thezebra.org

Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!

Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#The Torpedo Factory#The Principle Gallery
popville.com

What in the holy Helen of Troy is This?

My family had a friend stop by their place in Georgetown to check the mail and someone had dropped a dead fish through their mail slot? I…what? Has this happened to anyone else?”
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Landmark demolition closes DASH transit center

In addition to being a mall and Wonder Woman battleground, Landmark has also served as a major transfer junction for Alexandria bus riders: but that changes this week as the mall’s redevelopment has forced DASH to relocate. According to the DASH website, the transit center’s closure is necessary as...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Fox 5 Tours Alexandria — “This week’s FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to Alexandria! Enjoy small-town charm and big-city amenities in this historic city located just south of the nation’s capital!” [Fox 5]. It’s Monday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 86...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Metal Supermarkets opening just outside Alexandria

A new metal shop opening just outside the city means Tiki Bar patrons won’t be the only things getting hammered by the end of the month. While Metal Supermarkets is technically opening just beyond Alexandria proper’s borders, like the cannabis dispensary before it, it’s interesting enough to be worth ‘steeling’ from FFXnow.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ffxnow.com

Proposed Inova office repurposing would add housing, park space in Merrifield

A developer that specializes in “live/work lofts” has set its sights on a pair of Merrifield office buildings being vacated by Inova Health System. The buildings at 8110 Gatehouse Road and 2990 Telestar Road will be renovated and repurposed, respectively, as live-work units and workforce housing under a rezoning proposal that Fairfax County received from Madison Highland Live Work Loft Services LLC on July 25.
MERRIFIELD, VA
WUSA9

Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition

WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy