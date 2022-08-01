ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Soybean board, Division of Ag renew soybean fellowship agreement

NEWPORT, Ark. — The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have renewed an agreement to provide fellowships to master’s and Ph.D. students pursuing agriculture-related studies. Under the agreement, signed Tuesday in Newport, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board will provide a gift...
NEWPORT, AR
fox16.com

RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart announces hiring of new police chief

During the regular monthly meeting held Tuesday night at city hall, Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala introduced city council members and the public to Stuttgart’s new police chief. The council went into executive session after the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. After the brief executive session, Strabala...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
CONWAY, AR
onlyinark.com

Jacksonville Museum of Military History

Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Signing days and open house times

The Stuttgart School District will begin its 2022-2023 school year in less than two weeks, welcoming students back on Monday, Aug. 15. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said parents should be aware of a few dates to prepare their students for this year.
STUTTGART, AR
ozarksfn.com

Wood's Feed Store

• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
CABOT, AR

