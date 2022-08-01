www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
ARDOT: North Little Rock interstate construction to cause lane closures on I-40
As work continues on the Interstate 30 Crossing project, Interstate 40 in North Little Rock will soon have lane closures.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Soybean board, Division of Ag renew soybean fellowship agreement
NEWPORT, Ark. — The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture have renewed an agreement to provide fellowships to master’s and Ph.D. students pursuing agriculture-related studies. Under the agreement, signed Tuesday in Newport, the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board will provide a gift...
fox16.com
RAINFALL ROUNDUP: How much rain did Arkansas see last week?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much-needed rain fell across Arkansas last week. Many areas saw several inches, however, there were a few spots that only received a few tenths of an inch. All of Arkansas was in need of rainfall. The current drought monitor that came out last Thursday shows...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart announces hiring of new police chief
During the regular monthly meeting held Tuesday night at city hall, Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala introduced city council members and the public to Stuttgart’s new police chief. The council went into executive session after the meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m. After the brief executive session, Strabala...
Pine Bluff holds youth violence forum with national experts
People in Jefferson County met Tuesday night to discuss solutions to youth violence. Officials and citizens questioned national experts on preventing gang violence and improving the juvenile justice system.
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
KTLO
7 north central Arkansas counties lift burn ban; Baxter County ban continues
Following the recent rainfall in the Twin Lakes Area, most counties in north central Arkansas have lifted their burn bans. The bans for Marion, Fulton, Izard, Searcy, Stone, Boone and Newton counties are no longer in effect. The burn ban for Baxter County continues. Judge Mickey Pendergrass says with the...
Ark. man found with illegal Chinese giant salamanders
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An Arkansas man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegal reptiles according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Jackson Roe, 27, of Conway was sentenced Monday for illegally selling and transporting a variety of reptiles in and out of the United States after U.S. Fish and […]
Little Rock police: City Director Ken Richardson injured in crash
Little Rock police confirmed Wednesday that a Little Rock city director was injured in a crash Tuesday night.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
Arkansas off-road company and owner sued by Attorney General
The Arkansas Attorney General has filed a suit against a Lakeview truck parts company.
Dollar General opening Little Rock fresh produce locations
Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.
Multiple local businesses to join Breckenridge Village shopping center
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There's a lot of history at the Breckenridge Village shopping center in West Little Rock— and Wayne Iburg, Jr., general manager of the Loony Bin Comedy Club, knows this firsthand. "We've been a comedy club in this location since they built this building," Iburg,...
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
Vandalism becomes growing problem for North Little Rock community club
Vandalism is a problem the Indian Hills Community Club in North Little Rock says is happening repeatedly, putting them financially between a rock and hard place.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Signing days and open house times
The Stuttgart School District will begin its 2022-2023 school year in less than two weeks, welcoming students back on Monday, Aug. 15. Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said parents should be aware of a few dates to prepare their students for this year.
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
KATV
5th Arkansas woman pleads guilty to involvement in 11.5 million USDA scheme
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, a fifth Arkansas woman pleaded guilty to her involvement in a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture out of more than $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. 49-year-old Niki Charles of England Arkansas...
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
ozarksfn.com
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
