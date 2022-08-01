DEATH TOLL RISES TO 30 AS SEVERE WEATHER CONTINUES IN REGION; GOVERNOR ASKS FEMA TO PROVIDE INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE FOR MORE COUNTIES

www.thelevisalazer.com
Death toll remains at 37; vicious heat on the way – cooling centers open, Governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 3, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Governor said the death toll remains the same, 37, but is still expected to increase and that vicious heat is expected in the impacted regions, where cooling centers are open.
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
‘KENTUCKY STRONG’ FROM ELIAS REYNOLDS SMACKS HERALD LEADER CARTOONIST JOEL PETT
Edit – A lot of people have requested art prints of this so here is the link to order. 50% of proceeds will go to the United Way Of Kentucky Disaster Fund. https://www.eliasreynoldsart.com/…/bxmbvdfcs5qq1tt77zkd. I’ve never been a fan of political cartoons, they’re often in poor taste and only...
