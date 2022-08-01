Pilot uninjured after plane crash in field near Marshall

www.cbs19.tv
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
KTAL
10 people injured in wreck involving SporTran bus
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten people were injured in crash involving a SporTran bus and a pickup truck late Wednesday morning in north Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Market Street and Aero Drive. A truck hauling a trailer loaded with cut trees was heading north on North Market Street when it collided with a SporTran bus heading west on Kansas City Drive going towards Aero Drive.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KLTV
WebXtra: More crews arrive to fight brush fire in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire burning in the 100 block of Toler Road in Longview led firefighters to a second fire burning only a quarter mile away. The second fire was burning behind a baseball field, the exact same spot a different fire on Sunday night. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum...
3 missing sisters, ages 5, 8, and 9, found dead in Texas pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- The bodies of three young children were recovered this week from a private pond after they were reported missing. According to KSLA-TV, the three children were reported missing Friday, July 29, at approximately 10 p.m. in Cass County, and several law enforcement agencies responded to assist in search efforts. Shawn Henry, the Texas game warden, told KSLA that officials found items of clothing in and around a pond, so they "centered the search on that small body of water."
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Teen in Florida runs mile to honor fallen Smith County deputy
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A Florida teen with a passion for raising awareness for first responders killed in the line of duty dedicated one of his one-mile runs Tuesday night to fallen Smith County Lorenzo Bustos. Zechariah Cartledge ran seven laps (the equivalent of a mile) around his high...
KTBS
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
Official: Two acre grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged. The neighborhood was closed off...
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
KLTV
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
Atlanta ISD gives statement on tragic death of three sisters
ATLANTA, Texas — Bodies of three siblings, Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes ,8, and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, were found in a pound near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 3319 west of Atlanta, Texas. Investigators said the children were reported missing Friday night around 10 p.m.
KLTV
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
Comments / 0