Bullard, TX

City of Bullard to enter Stage 2 for water conservation; restricts some outdoor usage to certain days

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbs19.tv

CBS19

Official: Two acre grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged. The neighborhood was closed off...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bullard, TX
Bullard, TX
Government
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grass Fire

A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. An artist's rendering shows what the proposed structure would look like once a rebuild is completed on the Smith County...
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

US Fish and Wildlife Service acquires nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has purchased nearly 250 acres in Cherokee County. The 250 acres are bottomland hardwood forests, or “river swamps“, along with four miles of Neches River frontage at the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge. “Conserving bottomland hardwood forests along Texas’ rivers is a high priority […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Crews successfully contain 20-acre wildfire in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The 20-acre wildfire in Wood County has been contained, according to Wood County Dispatch. The Wood County Fire Department is currently on the scene and successfully contained the 20-acre wildfire. The people who were in the surrounding area were evacuated and there are currently no reports of damage to homes.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler seeking volunteers for Parks Service Day

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking volunteers to help improve and beautify the city's local parks next month. Park Service Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Every September, KTyB hosts the event to give back and help neighborhood parks as hundreds of volunteers take on several projects.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire causes road closure in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews are battling a grass fire in the 15800 block of Shady Creek Road, according to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Christian said that Jackson Volunteer Fire Department requested law enforcement assistance around 4 p.m. to help block the road. The corner of Shady Creek Road […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Politics
CBS19

Henderson County wildfire is contained

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials report the fire is 100 percent contained at this time. Several fire departments are at the scene of a wildfire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area in Henderson County. Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
LONGVIEW, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
