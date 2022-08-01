Sunrise and Sunset Times in Bar Harbor – August 2022

wdea.am
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
Lady From Away Visits Bangor And Here’s What & Where She Ate
Somehow I got connected with a woman who is in Pennsylvania and was planning a visit to Bangor and wondered where to eat. Here’s the link to the original connection. April has been here and gone back home. Her husband isn’t much on travel, so she brought a friend to share the trip to explore our part of Maine, but mostly to explore the food in our area.
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
themainemag.com
Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight
I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
An ‘Epic’ Store In Downtown Bangor Will Be Closing Its Doors For Good Soon
When Brad Ryder opened his shop, Epic Sports, in downtown Bangor 25 years ago, he figured he'd be well equipped to make a go of it. He was both a fan of what the great state of Maine has to offer by way of outdoor activities, and he knew a thing or two about how the retail world worked. Prior to opening his own shop in 1997, Ryder had worked for another legendary Maine sports shop, Cadillac Mt. Sports.
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine’s Longest Running Humongous Corn Maze in Levant Reveals 2022 Design
If you've never been, put this on a bucket list right now!. The Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has wowed people since they started their corn maze back in 2001. Back then the concept and the maze was a bit more simple than it is these days. It was a giant piece of popcorn.
wabi.tv
Blue Öyster Cult coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Blue Öyster Cult will be returning to Bangor this fall. The Cross Insurance Center said in a Facebook post that Blue Öyster Cult and special guest Mark Farner’s American Band will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Nov. 10, 2022.
7 Cruise Ships to Make 16 Arrivals in Bar Harbor in August 2022 [VIDEOS]
There will be 7 cruise ships calling on Bar Harbor, making a total of 16 visits to Bar Harbor during the month of August. The American Independence with a maximum of 100 guests will arrive in Bar Harbor 4 times during the month of August. She will arrive on August 7, August 14, August 21 and August 28.
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tree Top Views from This Spectacular Ellsworth Waterfront Home
If you've ever dreamt of living high on a bluff, overlooking the water, in a stunningly beautiful house, then this Ellsworth home is for you. There's something magical about this house. Located at 140 Weymouth Way in Ellsworth, it's so secluded that it's hard to spot on the overhead Google map view. But rather than being deep in the woods, so all you see are trees, it sits on an embankment, overlooking Green Lake. So you have the quiet of the forest surrounding your house that fades into the landscape, as well as the incredible beauty of the lake. Perfect. And this house takes advantage of it all, with multiple decks overlooking the water and relaxation areas in the trees.
mdislander.com
Game warden tells his story of life, love
BAR HARBOR — Don Cote waited 91 years to tell his story. What Cote intended as a book for family and friends has now gone through multiple printings. He has entered his ninth decade as the author of “We Were Wardens Together.”. Join Cote at 7 p.m. Thursday,...
WGME
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
wabi.tv
“Parrotheads” welcome Jimmy Buffett back to Bangor
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Storms possible until sunset. More sunshine & less humid Wednesday.
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
Bar Harbor Food Pantry Has Urgent Need for Peanut Butter and Cereal
The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has an urgent need for jars of peanut butter and boxes of cereal to help feed those in need. Normally the Pantry is able to purchase these items at a greatly reduced cost but supply chain issues have limited their availability. People can donate these...
foxbangor.com
Belfast and Moosehead Railroad hold ride and eat event
UNITY — Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad is a non-profit and it’s devoted to enriching the community with history and some fun. This Saturday a volunteer Julie Smith with the organization held a pizza and whoopie pie train ride for people to enjoy. She says The Depot Country Store in Unity made the pizzas and Conez ice cream store made the whoopie pies.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0