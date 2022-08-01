Kendrick Nunn on status with Lakers: “I feel 100% to be honest”

www.basketballinsiders.com
Lakers already getting bad news on health of 1 player?
The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is far less geriatric this time around, but it may unfortunately be just as injury-prone. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn still has not resumed 5-on-5 activities, calling it the next big hurdle in Nunn’s recovery. Buha adds that it “seems like” the 27-year-old will be ready for training camp in September but notes that “recovery isn’t always linear.”
Massive News About Russell Westbrook On Monday
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has hired a new agent.
The Ringer
With LeBron James Jr. Nearly Grown, Could Dad’s Preposterous NBA Dream Become Reality?
It’s the time of the year when grainy videos of teenagers playing basketball creep across the Twitter feeds of basketball fans, like young hooping Sasquatches. And one teenager with a familiar name has been the subject of more grainy videos than anybody since Zion Williamson: LeBron James Jr., a.k.a. Bronny:
NBC Sports
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason
The NBA offseason is in full swing and it is time for some of the world’s best athletes to give their bodies a well-earned rest. This is especially the case with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who are two of the most accomplished NBA players in basketball […] The post Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
Warriors Steve Kerr Gives Big Update On Team's Starting Rotation
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Kevon Looney will remain the team’s starting center for the start of the 2022-23 season with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman returning from injury.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Pacers, Myles Turner, Raptors, Cavaliers
Myles Turner has been at the center of trade rumors, but he said he is just focusing on what he can control. “The way I’m perceiving everything now, my outlook is I’m in great shape right now,” Turner said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve worked my way back for my injuries. And just carry myself as a professional as I always have. Whether that’s in [Pacers] training camp or whether that’s a training camp somewhere else, I’m going to go and be myself. And that’s all anybody, that’s all I can expect for myself. It’s definitely a proving season for me.”
Gilbert Arenas tells Utah Jazz that current version of Dwyane Wade is better than players they got for Rudy Gobert
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted a quick video of him on the basketball court recently, and former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took it as an opportunity to clown the Utah Jazz. As Heat fans know, Wade is now a partial owner of the Jazz organization. Earlier this offseason, the...
Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Report: NBA World Reacts
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan signed a contract with Nike that'll make him the "featured face of Kobe Bryant's iconic line." Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend, responded to this report on Instagram. According to...
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Officially Hires a New Agent
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has signed with a new agent after ending his 14-year partnership with Thad Foucher in July.
WATCH: Viral Video Of LeBron James And Draymond Green
A video is going viral on social media of Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James.
VIRAL VIDEO: Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Victor Oladipo And Harrison Barnes Playing Pick-Up
Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) and Victor Oladipo (Miami Heat) were all playing pick-up basketball.
247Sports
New USC commit Maliki Crawford breaks down his decision
Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive back Maliki Crawford announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at USC. It has been an interesting recruitment for Crawford. He originally committed to UCLA way back in July of 2021 but backed off his pledge and re-opened his recruitment in January. In late...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
Green, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, being a key bench talent for them in the frontcourt. Playing in a total of 125 games with Denver, Green averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47.4% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range. A more than capable...
Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Shared Special Relationship With Bill Russell
The NBA and its legendary players have continued to inspire others to be like them on the court while also motivating individuals to be the best version of themselves off the court with Kobe Bryant and Bill Russell being two great examples of that. On Sunday, the NBA mourned the...
Report: Kendrick Nunn has yet to be cleared for 5-on-5 activities for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn reportedly has not been cleared to participate in five-on-five play yet this offseason. Nunn missed the entire 2021-22 season with a bone bruise in his knee, and while he is making strides in his recovery, it appears he still has hurdles to clear ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
2012 All-NBA First Team vs. 2022 All-NBA First Team: Kobe Bryant And LeBron James Against The New School
It’s amazing how in a matter of 10 years we still see some familiar faces in the league continue to play at a high level. The 2012 All-NBA First Team featured a group that remains relevant today. Four of the five players from that team are still playing in the NBA with the only exception being Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016. The rest of the team featured Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Dwight Howard. In the last two years, three of those players have played in the NBA Finals, with James and Howard winning a title with the Lakers in 2020.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Realistic', Says NBA Analyst
The Kevin Durant saga remains a hot topic around the NBA, as nobody knows what will happen with the player after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. It's been a month full of rumors and speculation regarding KD's future, but so far, nothing has happened with the player.
