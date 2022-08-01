heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee Housing Authority Launches Ballot Issue Committee
The Chaffee Housing Authority Board of Directors and Staff will be hosting community events on Monday, August 8th to discuss the organization’s strategic plan and recruit volunteers to support a ballot initiative to create a dedicated funding stream for attainable and affordable housing in Chaffee County that will likely appear on the November 2022 county ballot.
Villa Grove Addresses 7 Peaks Music Festival Plans and Concerns
Citizens and business owners of Villa Grove met with County Commissioners, the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, the Colorado State Patrol, and concert organizers Live Nation last night to discuss plans and concerns about the Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day Weekend. Live Nation said the festival, headlined by country...
Draft Amendments Published for Module 1 of County Land Use Code Update
The Chaffee County Land Use Code Update project is seeking public input on proposed amendments for the first set of topics under review. Module 1 includes code amendments addressing numerous sections:. Special Event Permits (Section 4.2.6) Road, Alley and Right-of-way Vacations (Section 5.2.3.H) Wildland Urban Interface (new Section 7.1.10) Use...
PET PATROL: Bailey Is Missing!
The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Bailey is missing!. Bailey is a 1-year-old tan and white boxer who was last seen in her yard on county road 314 in Buena Vista at 9 am Monday, August 1st. She is microchipped and is wearing a pink collar.
Tuesday, August 2nd Weather
Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely today. Daily thunderstorm activity will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall could produce flash flooding. The risk of flash flooding increases for the weekend beginning on Wednesday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of...
Monday, August 1st Weather
Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue this week and into the weekend. Heavy rainfall will lead to the possibility of flash flooding. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 87. Look for an overnight low of 57. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 83, a...
