Flash flooding shuts down Arizona road, trapping travelers

McKinney Fire leaves structures ruined in California
The McKinney Fire has quickly grown to become the largest fire of the year in California, burning at least 55,000 acres and leaving many structures in ruin in the city of Yreka on Aug. 1.
Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida's busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report. The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She...
Bethany Mann wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bethany Mann wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District.
Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona primary election.
Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laura Kelly wins Democratic nomination for governor in Kansas primary election.
Youngkin appointee resigns after remarks about Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to the state Board of Historic Resources has resigned after making widely criticized remarks about Confederate statues and the Civil War. Ann McLean stepped down from the board effective Monday after a discussion about the Youngkin administration's “goals...
Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri primary election.
Jacob Turk wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Turk wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District.
Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Holland wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Kansas primary election.
Kentucky man admits to coronavirus loan fraud scheme
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for using false pretenses to accept $370,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program. David Christopher Lewis, 49, was sentenced in federal court last week for his guilty...
Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republicans nominate hardline conservative Kris Kobach for attorney general, advancing his comeback bid.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — For years, bombastic far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ranted to his millions of followers that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, that children weren’t killed and that parents were crisis actors in an elaborate ruse to force gun control. Under...
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee's attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state's opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney General Herbert...
