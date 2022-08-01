www.inkfreenews.com
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
Lowell Bollinger
Lowell Wade Bollinger, 89, North Manchester, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Sep. 30, 1932. He is survived by his sons, Ty Martin Bollinger, Huntington Woods, Mich. and Steven Wade Bollinger, Ann Arbor, Mich.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hand and Christine (Stanley) Beery, both of North Manchester; and a granddaughter.
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Walter Covert
Walter L. Covert, 82, Culver, died July 30, 2022. He was born July 5, 1940. He married Nancy J. Mouton on June 15, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Steve (Linda) Covert and Tim (Christina) Covert; daughters, Barbara Caudill and Betty Covert; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Ruth Campbell — PENDING
Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
Paula Forkner
Paula Marie (Piechowicz) Forkner, 58, South Bend, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in South Bend. Paula was born Nov. 5, 1963. She married James Forker; he preceded her in death. Paula is survived by her father, Jack Piechowicz; her children, Randy (Jessica) Zawacki, South Bend and Angel...
Beverly Faubion
Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
Josophine Koontz
Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
Thomas Grosvenor — UPDATED
Thomas D. Grosvenor, 71, Rochester, died at 4:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Muncie. He was born Nov. 13, 1950. He married Valerie J. Tyler on Aug. 4, 1979; she survives. He is also survived by children, Kari Grosvenor, Rochester and Trevor (Kaleigh Collins) Grosvenor, Rochester; four grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Lynn) Grosvenor, Rochester; sisters, Debby (Lonnie Evans) Grosvenor, Logansport and Peg Howell, Rochester; and mother-in-law, Sandy Tyler, Rochester.
Ace Cook — UPDATED
Ace Cody Cook, 29, Rochester, died at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He is survived by his guardian, Lori Fry, Rochester; foster parents, Carol and Dean Jenson, Rochester; and several sisters and brothers. Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sharon Herron
Sharon K. Herron, 79, Churubusco, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice. She was born Sep. 24, 1942. She married Gene E. Herron on Feb. 14, 1969; he preceded her in death. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Lori Crigger; a grandson; and two brothers, George (Carol) McBride and...
Linda Fleck
Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
Gregory ‘Greg’ Grossman
Gregory Dean “Greg” Grossman, 38, Argos, died at 6:28 p.m. July 29, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. He was born July 25, 1984. Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia Grossman, Argos; his father, Ronald (Lori) Grossman, Rochester; son, Kolyn; daughter, Emmalie; sister, Crystal Grossman, Akron; brother, Kyle (McKenna) Grossman, Akron; maternal grandparents, Don and Sharron Walls, Argos; and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Grossman, Argos.
Betty Yerkes — UPDATED
Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.
Zachary ‘Zach’ Rautenkranz
Zachary E. Rautenkranz, 36, Silver Lake, formerly of Claypool, died Thursday, July 28, 2022. Zach was born July 16, 1986, in Warsaw, the son of Ronald J. Rautenkranz and (the late) Jackie L. (Bradley) Rautenkranz. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School with the Class of ’05 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. spending the next 10 years proudly serving his country. On May 2, 2012, while stationed in New York, Zach married Morgan (Ousley) Rautenkranz.
Jerry L. Millington — PENDING
Jerry L. Millington, Warsaw, passed away at Lutheran Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the age of 84. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Grzesiak
Thomas Allen Grzesiak, 73, Lakeville, died at 4:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Plymouth. Tom was born Oct. 17, 1948. He is survived by his step-brother, Gene (Ruby) Culp, San Antonio, Texas; brother, Brian Grzesiak, Florida; and sister, Anita (Paul) Simons, Houston, Texas. Palmer Funeral...
Romayne Bender
Romayne J. Bender, 75, Topeka, died Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 20, 1946. He married Clara Delagrange on Aug. 30, 1986; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Tina Lawhorn, Topeka, Ryan (Mary Ellen) Bender, Topeka, Julie Stout,...
