Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Cumming Aquatic Center is going to the dogsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Alpharetta approves plans for dog park/restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved plans for a hybrid luxury dog park and restaurant in downtown Alpharetta. The owners behind Off Leash say the business will be a large, luxury indoor and outdoor dog park operating on a membership model in which patrons pay a monthly fee to bring their dogs to play and socialize, while they enjoy food and drinks at the business’s full-service restaurant.
Oconee Enterprise
Rezone for large shopping center postponed
The Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Both the staff of the Oconee County Planning...
Palm 78, New Fine Dining Steak and Seafood Restaurant, Opens in Metro-Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – August 3, 2022 – Diners in the affluent Alpharetta community seeking a fine dining experience that incorporates deliciously prepared steak and seafood entrees infused with the taste of the tropics, can now find it at Palm 78 Restaurant, which just opened its doors for business.
Souper Jenny Comes to Roswell
Already a megastar ITP, Jenny Levinson’s Souper Jenny broadened her mini-empire to 589 Atlanta Street in Roswell near the Roswell Mill. Technically, she moved her Decatur location to the northern section of the dining toothsome twosome of Alpharetta-Roswell. Roswellians may raise an eyebrow upon gathering she departed Decatur because of the parking disaster. As restaurant powerbroker and activist Ryan Pernice, founder of RO Hospitality will be the first to tell us, downtown Roswell isn’t exactly kind to parking. However, the Roswell Mill area is more parking-friendly than nearby Canton Street.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Dunkin’ is reopening its Smyrna location and you could get free doughnuts for a year
SMYRNA — Dunkin’ will celebrate the grand re-opening of its restaurant in Smyrna at 3300 South Cobb Drive on Friday, August 5. Starting at 5 a.m., the store will celebrate the opening of the Next Generation restaurant by offering the first 100 guests (in store only) Free Coffee for a Year. Guests can also receive a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, August 5.
Pet of the Week: Jiffy
Smooth like peanut butter, Jiffy (ID# 48423233) is one precious pup. If his golden eyes don't pull you in, his cute ears are sure to do the trick. He is a friendly and curious 2-year-old, who knows “sit” and was a good listener during his "pawparazzi" photo shoot. He hopes to see you in a Jiffy at DeKalb County Animal Services. To learn more, email adoption@dekalbanimalservices.com.
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
Gods & Goddesses Toga Party at The Battery Atlanta
Thursday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. DJ Toni K gets the party started for BURN Atlanta’s Toga Party with cigar specials, specialty cocktails and prizes for the best costumes. To make reservations, call 770.485.6990.
Outline for Gwinnett Place Mall redevelopment adopted by county leaders
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County's Board of Commissioners said Tuesday they had officially adopted a priorities outline for the redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall. The county purchased the mall from a developer in 2020 for $23 million. A staple of 80s and 90s Gwinnett childhoods that was featured in "Stranger Things," the iconic mall has long been in decline and is largely empty but for a few stores still operating, such as the Macy's.
Goldbergs Fine Foods Closes at Avalon in Alpharetta
The Alpharetta location of Goldbergs Fine Foods closed Sunday, July 31, after eight years at Avalon, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. Further reporting by the AJC indicates that the decision to close this particular location was “strategic” and based on “business demands.”. Goldbergs includes six other...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION
This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
It’s Not JoAnn but Michael’s That Is Now Open in Oxford
A new Michael’s has officially opened at the Oxford Commons next to Five Below and Ulta. Originally the plans called for a JoAnn’s to open in this same spot. Michael’s opened last Friday and will soon host a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is currently hiring creative team members to help guests navigate their collection of art supplies, crafts, and home decor. To learn more about how to apply click here.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the lien granted by the Georgia Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with NSA Brands as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.lockerfox.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% buyers premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Securcare Self Storage reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: SecureCare Self Storage, 2609 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers Ga 30012 . The bidding will close on the website LockerFox.com and a high bidder will be selected on August 18,2022 Unit Name of Occupant Description of Property A16 Rodney Christian totes, suitcase, bags B26 Ronald Gray Boxes, Totes, Equipment C15 Demetrus Johnson golf club, Totes, Air mattress, Boxes CC241 Thomas Mainor Speaker, Boxes, Christmas Tree G7 Christopher Morgan BOXES 928-76367 8/3 10 2022.
Miller’s Ale House Construction Plans Under Review for Sharpsburg
Many of our followers have seen the massive sprawling plans for Fischer Marketplace from various sources, and we can confirm that Miller’s Ale House will be adjacent to a new Culver’s. Plans were submitted to Coweta County for a new 7,000-square-foot Miller’s Ale House on June 30. Miller’s Ale House has a nearby location in McDonough along with several others in the state.
Roswell woman loses her wallet while grocery shopping
ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell woman reported her wallet stolen after she was notified by her bank July 13 of a $1,800 Walmart purchase. The victim reported the incident around 2:30 p.m. after she had arrived at Publix on Woodstock Road to purchase groceries and found her wallet missing. The victim was at a hardware store in Alpharetta prior to Publix, so she contacted the store to ask if it was turned in.
