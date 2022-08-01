Gas prices in Florida average less than $4 per gallon

mycbs4.com
GRU suspending late fees through September
Gainesville — Gainesville Regional Utilities announces the company will suspend late fees from July through September. In a press release, a spokesperson says the utility is doing to help people get through extreme summer heat with higher costs. GRU increased a fee called a fuel adjustment charge on people's...
GRU customers say suspending late fees is "minor help"
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville Regional Utilities announced they will be waiving customers’ late fees accrued from July to September. But GRU clients say even though it’s a good start, it’s still not enough. GRU's Chief Customer Officer Kinn'zon Hutchinson said for the month of July, they...
Wanting transparency and more answers behind higher GRU bills
In an informational video sent out by Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), they say bills have gone up because of a fuel adjustment increase. GRU says their increase is because of a worldwide increase in natural gas prices. “This spike is effecting utilities across the country, as well as lots of...
Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis initiates Florida Cancer Connect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, announced Wednesday that Florida Cancer Connect, a project focused on giving information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools and stories from affected Floridians, will be on one centralized website, according to a press release from the Governor's Press Office. Florida Cancer Connect...
DeSantis talks about addiction but also border, transgender, sports, Covid, Trump, Fauci
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a Wednesday morning news conference about addiction care but spent a lot of time talking about a lot of other issues. He blamed President Biden for drugs and more coming in, saying, “We have an open border. A border that...
Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
Probate and Estate Planning Summit to happen Aug. 18th
The Alachua County Property Appraiser's Office announced they will be hosting their second Probate and Estate Planning Summit on Aug. 18th. Appraiser's Office Public Affair Coordinator, Precious Polycarpe, says the event will have a discussion panel with representatives from the Alachua County Clerk of Court, the Alachua County Tax Collector, Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia, the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and three Rivers Legal Services Inc.
Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
Children, adult in serious condition after I-75 crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — 8/2 UPDATE:. Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Lake City woman was driving South on I-75, near mile marker 406, when a rear tire blew out. Troopers say this caused the woman to lose control and go onto the grass. Then, the car overturned, ejecting one passenger.
60-year-old Live Oak man dies in crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old man from Live Oak died in a crash early Wednesday morning. FHP says the driver was going east on CR-2590, near 167th Road, when he left the road. The driver hit a large tree, FHP says. Troopers pronounced the driver dead at the scene....
Five injured from a car crash in Gilchrist County
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle car crash that happened last night, July 31st, in Gilchrist County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says an SUV was traveling west on CR 340, and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 47. A pickup truck...
Skeletal remains found in the woods in Ocala
According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), skeletal remains were found early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala. The police department says they received a call before 5am that a human skull was found. When officers responded to the scene at the 1600 block...
Community prepares for GNV city commission meeting on exclusionary zoning
In less than 24 hours, the City of Gainesville Commissioners will vote on exclusionary zoning. Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Inc. held a rally today, Aug. 3rd, to prepare for the meeting. Organizers told CBS4 News they expect the steps, and all of City Hall, to be filled with hundreds of people...
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
Alachua County school district prepares for the 2022-2023 school year
Alachua County, FL — The new school year starts next Wednesday. The Florida Education Association reports nearly 10,000 vacancies, from teachers to support staff across the state, That's no different here in Alachua county, where the district still has dozens of job openings to fill. "This is a very...
Concerned residents form non-profit to spread awareness on exclusionary zoning concerns
This week , The City of Gainesville commissioners are set to vote on proposals city leaders say is aimed toward expanding housing options. NKwanda Jah says she spent over 30 years in Duckpond and after she and a few others heard about the city proposing to eliminate exclusionary zoning they jumped into action. In about a month they formed a non-profit organization called Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Incorporated.
Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
Lake City Police respond to three separate reports of gunfire over the weekend
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to three separate reports of gunfire over this weekend. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says on Saturday night, July 30th, officers responded to NE Montana St to a report of gunfire hitting a home. A victim told officers they were sitting inside...
MCPS will provide free lunch and breakfast to all students for the school year
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Food and Nutrition Department of Marion County Public Schools announced in a press release that schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of family income. The program will be established in 52 schools for the 2022–2023 school year. The...
Gainesville K9 handler responded to 38 more calls before Police Chief suspended K9
Gainesville — From the night a Gainesville Police K9 was involved in Terrell Bradley's arrest to when the Police Chief suspended the K9, the dog's handler, Corporal Josh Meurer, responded to 38 calls, according to records provided by Gainesville Police. On July 10th, Gainesville Police arrested Terrell Bradley. GPD...
