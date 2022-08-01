ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas prices in Florida average less than $4 per gallon

By Aaron Adelson
mycbs4.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mycbs4.com

mycbs4.com

GRU suspending late fees through September

Gainesville — Gainesville Regional Utilities announces the company will suspend late fees from July through September. In a press release, a spokesperson says the utility is doing to help people get through extreme summer heat with higher costs. GRU increased a fee called a fuel adjustment charge on people's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GRU customers say suspending late fees is "minor help"

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville Regional Utilities announced they will be waiving customers’ late fees accrued from July to September. But GRU clients say even though it’s a good start, it’s still not enough. GRU's Chief Customer Officer Kinn'zon Hutchinson said for the month of July, they...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Wanting transparency and more answers behind higher GRU bills

In an informational video sent out by Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU), they say bills have gone up because of a fuel adjustment increase. GRU says their increase is because of a worldwide increase in natural gas prices. “This spike is effecting utilities across the country, as well as lots of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis initiates Florida Cancer Connect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's First Lady, Casey DeSantis, announced Wednesday that Florida Cancer Connect, a project focused on giving information on cancer treatment, caregiver tools and stories from affected Floridians, will be on one centralized website, according to a press release from the Governor's Press Office. Florida Cancer Connect...
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Probate and Estate Planning Summit to happen Aug. 18th

The Alachua County Property Appraiser's Office announced they will be hosting their second Probate and Estate Planning Summit on Aug. 18th. Appraiser's Office Public Affair Coordinator, Precious Polycarpe, says the event will have a discussion panel with representatives from the Alachua County Clerk of Court, the Alachua County Tax Collector, Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia, the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and three Rivers Legal Services Inc.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Children, adult in serious condition after I-75 crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — 8/2 UPDATE:. Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Lake City woman was driving South on I-75, near mile marker 406, when a rear tire blew out. Troopers say this caused the woman to lose control and go onto the grass. Then, the car overturned, ejecting one passenger.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

60-year-old Live Oak man dies in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a 60-year-old man from Live Oak died in a crash early Wednesday morning. FHP says the driver was going east on CR-2590, near 167th Road, when he left the road. The driver hit a large tree, FHP says. Troopers pronounced the driver dead at the scene....
LIVE OAK, FL
mycbs4.com

Five injured from a car crash in Gilchrist County

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle car crash that happened last night, July 31st, in Gilchrist County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says an SUV was traveling west on CR 340, and failed to stop at the intersection of SR 47. A pickup truck...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Skeletal remains found in the woods in Ocala

According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), skeletal remains were found early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in the woods behind a warehouse in Ocala. The police department says they received a call before 5am that a human skull was found. When officers responded to the scene at the 1600 block...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Concerned residents form non-profit to spread awareness on exclusionary zoning concerns

This week , The City of Gainesville commissioners are set to vote on proposals city leaders say is aimed toward expanding housing options. NKwanda Jah says she spent over 30 years in Duckpond and after she and a few others heard about the city proposing to eliminate exclusionary zoning they jumped into action. In about a month they formed a non-profit organization called Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Incorporated.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Join ACFR at their "Push-In Ceremony" for the new Heavy Rescue unit

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) wants to invite the community to the "Push-In Ceremony" of their new Heavy Rescue unit tomorrow, Aug. 2nd. Alachua County Communications Director, Mark Sexton, says the outdoor event will have have speeches from Fire Chief, Harold Theus, along with local officials, and a ceremonial wash down before pushing the apparatus into the bay.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

