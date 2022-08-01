Gas prices in Florida average less than $4 per gallon

This week , The City of Gainesville commissioners are set to vote on proposals city leaders say is aimed toward expanding housing options. NKwanda Jah says she spent over 30 years in Duckpond and after she and a few others heard about the city proposing to eliminate exclusionary zoning they jumped into action. In about a month they formed a non-profit organization called Gainesville Neighborhood Voices Incorporated.

