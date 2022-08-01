Court strikes down new ballot distribution law

I'm not sure on Montana law but don't you have to be 18 to register your vote. If so, then aren't they sending ballots to illegal voters if they aren't registered.
Thumb print voting ensure the integrity of the elections. What ensures the integrity of the election now anyway?
Article II of the U.S. Constitution states that only state legislatures have a say in election laws. Under the Supremacy Clause, even state constitutions don't have a role. Neither do governors, or state courts.
Related
Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law is upheld by the state's Supreme Court
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Petition to Remove Clarence Thomas from US Supreme Court Receives More Than 1 Million Signatures
The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
IN THIS ARTICLE
25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'
At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Federal Judge Gets Benchslapped -- AGAIN -- Over The Suspiciously Sexist Way He Runs His Courtroom
Wisconsin Supreme Court Bans Drop Boxes, Suggests Biden’s 2020 Victory Was “Illegitimate”
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
AOC and Ilhan Omar coordinated Supreme Court arrest stunt with Soros-funded dark money group
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
What states would ban same-sex marriage if the Supreme Court overturned Obergefell?
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 54