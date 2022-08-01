Update from Pop’s SeaBar: “currently working on a licensing issue, hopeful the issue will be resolved soon”

Airbnb has removed a listing that advertised an “1830s slave cabin” as a bed-and-breakfast after a TikTok slamming the host, guests, and travel platform went viral. The so-called Panther Burn Cottage at the Belmont Plantation in Greenville, Mississippi, was promoted as former slave quarters but included modern amenities like a clawfoot tub, a TV, and strategically placed sparkling water bottles. The cabin was run by a “superhost,” a designation reserved for those with the best reviews, and boasted 4.97 stars on the platform. Reviewers said they enjoyed the “Southern hospitality” and “watching the sunset.” The whole ordeal came under fire after entertainment and insurance lawyer Wynton Yates railed against the accommodation in a TikTok over the weekend that's been viewed more than 2 million times. Airbnb has apologized for "any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing" and promised to remove any lodgings with slave quarters on site, TMZ reports.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO