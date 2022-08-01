ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shootings and Homicides in Chicago Down From Historic Highs of Past Years, But Overall Crime Still Up

Block Club Chicago

Chicago Police Are Arresting Thousands More Black Drivers After Traffic Stops Than They Report

CHICAGO — West Sider Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out of prison. Ramsey, 37, was driving through West Garfield Park one afternoon last summer when he saw an old friend and pulled over briefly to say hello, he said. When he pulled away a few seconds later, he saw police lights flashing behind him.
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend

CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
Lollapalooza guard made bogus mass shooting threat so she could leave work early, prompting emergency terrorism investigation by FBI and Chicago police: prosecutors

A Lollapalooza security guard circulated false plans for a mass shooting at the music festival so she could leave work early, prosecutors said. Instead of being sent home early, Janya Williams, 18, found herself in the crosshairs of an FBI and Chicago police terrorism investigation. “Mass shooting at 4 p.m....
CBS Chicago

3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
David Brown
Lori Lightfoot
Police Blotter: Sleeping man carjacked

An Oak Park resident sleeping in his black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was carjacked by five men at 4:15 a.m., July 28 in the 1000 block of South Lombard Avenue. After the five men approached the vehicle, one knocked on the window and asked if the victim was OK. The second offender then took out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car. When the victim complied, all five offenders hopped into the vehicle and fled southbound on Lombard Avenue.
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
Man inside vehicle fatally shot in Galewood

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Galewood on the Northwest Side. The man, 18, was inside a vehicle about 7:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Natchez Avenue when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to the Loyola University...
CBS Chicago

Police respond to violence on Pace bus on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were called for a report of a gunman on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police said at 3:42 p.m., troopers were called for a report that a gun had been fired on the bus on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street.There were no reports of anyone being shot, state police said. State police did not indicate whether the claim that shots were fired was actually true.Police later arrested one person. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt in the incident in any way.  A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was later seen stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street. As of 4:30 p.m., the bus was off on the right shoulder and the driver and passengers were standing out front.Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene.Police later allowed the bus to move off the expressway. The bus stopped in Riverdale, where passengers were allowed to get off.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.
WISH-TV

East Chicago man arrested for child molestation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in East Chicago for child molestation. His name is Jason Walden, 46, of East Chicago. Walden was taken to the Clinton County Jail. Police say he’ll be held there without bond. Police also say Walden was arrested back in...
Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago

Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
CBS Chicago

Teen beaten during Oak Lawn arrest released from custody as prosecutors weigh charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hadi Abuatelah, the 17-year-old boy at the center of a violent and controversial police arrest in Oak Lawn, was released from custody Tuesday afternoon, as Cook County prosecutors decide whether to move forward with charges being sought by police.Abuatelah spent the night in custody Monday night, after he was released from Advocate Christ Medical Center. Oak Lawn Police announced he had been taken into custody on one count of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, and also with two counts of misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession of cannabis by a passenger in a motor...
