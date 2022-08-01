Shootings and Homicides in Chicago Down From Historic Highs of Past Years, But Overall Crime Still Up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were called for a report of a gunman on a Pace bus on the Bishop Ford Freeway Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police said at 3:42 p.m., troopers were called for a report that a gun had been fired on the bus on the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 130th Street.There were no reports of anyone being shot, state police said. State police did not indicate whether the claim that shots were fired was actually true.Police later arrested one person. It was not immediately learned whether anyone was hurt in the incident in any way. A Route 353 Homewood Pace bus was later seen stopped on the outbound Bishop Ford just south of 115th Street. As of 4:30 p.m., the bus was off on the right shoulder and the driver and passengers were standing out front.Illinois State Police, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Chicago Fire Department were at the scene.Police later allowed the bus to move off the expressway. The bus stopped in Riverdale, where passengers were allowed to get off.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO