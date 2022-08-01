ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, IN

inkfreenews.com

Chad Bibler — UPDATED

Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
GROVE CITY, OH
inkfreenews.com

Richard ‘Rick’ Landis

Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Daine Adams; she survives. He was a...
MACY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw

WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kimberly Leed

Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Kuhn — PENDING

Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jerry Millington — UPDATED

Jerry L. Millington, 84, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 11, 1938. He married Glenda Egner on May 24, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by children, Debbie (Doug) Marburger, Carolyn (Richard) Neff and Roger (Heather) Millington; seven...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James ‘Jim’ Bellman

James “Jim” Bellman, 64, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1957. On Feb. 7, 1988, he married Rhonda Miller; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by three children, Amanda (Jesse) Fritcher, Crown Point, Skye...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy

MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Addilyn Kubley

Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ruth Campbell — PENDING

Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ace Cook — UPDATED

Ace Cody Cook, 29, Rochester, died at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He is survived by his guardian, Lori Fry, Rochester; foster parents, Carol and Dean Jenson, Rochester; and several sisters and brothers. Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Grosvenor — UPDATED

Thomas D. Grosvenor, 71, Rochester, died at 4:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, in Muncie. He was born Nov. 13, 1950. He married Valerie J. Tyler on Aug. 4, 1979; she survives. He is also survived by children, Kari Grosvenor, Rochester and Trevor (Kaleigh Collins) Grosvenor, Rochester; four grandchildren; brother, Timothy (Lynn) Grosvenor, Rochester; sisters, Debby (Lonnie Evans) Grosvenor, Logansport and Peg Howell, Rochester; and mother-in-law, Sandy Tyler, Rochester.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Linda Fleck

Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Grzesiak

Thomas Allen Grzesiak, 73, Lakeville, died at 4:12 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Plymouth. Tom was born Oct. 17, 1948. He is survived by his step-brother, Gene (Ruby) Culp, San Antonio, Texas; brother, Brian Grzesiak, Florida; and sister, Anita (Paul) Simons, Houston, Texas. Palmer Funeral...
LAKEVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong

David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Mary Steller

Mary L. Steller, 91, North Manchester, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Wabash Parkview Hospital, Wabash. She was born Oct. 17, 1930. She married Arnold “Lee” Steller on Sep. 29, 1978; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Dianne) Dugan, Pierceton, Larry (Deborah) Steller,...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverly Faubion

Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Car Show Benefiting BYC Part Of First Friday Tomorrow

WARSAW — A car show for a local organization helping kids is tomorrow, Aug. 5, during First Friday. Baker Youth Club of Warsaw will receive 100% of the proceeds raised from both the show and a silent auction, said BYC Executive Director Tracy Furnivall. The organization offers before and after school and summer programs for kids.
WARSAW, IN

