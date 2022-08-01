Masking requirements to continue at DC-area theatres

wtop.com
Related
DC schools' COVID-19 vaccine mandate could hit Black students hardest
Washington, D.C., students who are over 12 years old will have to take the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school, a decision that could fall hard on the city's Black students. "Our goal is that no child should miss a single day of school," Asad Bandealy, the chief of the D.C. Department of Health’s Health Care Access Bureau, said of the mandate, according to reporting from the Washington Post. "And that means we need to get started now."
St. Petersburg housing protesters hold ‘sleep-in,’ demand vote on rent control
ST. PETERSBURG — Demonstrators laid out picnic blankets, brought out Domino’s pizza and filled coolers with ice on the grassy patch across from City Hall on Wednesday evening. The smell of bug spray hung in the air as 30 people settled in for the night, holding an emergency “sleep-in” to demand that the City Council declare a housing state of emergency.
Four 'corporate landlords' engaged in 15,000 evictions despite CDC moratorium, House report says
During the Covid pandemic, The Siegel Group, a Las Vegas-based real estate firm, told staff members to force tenants out of its properties through such coercive tactics as removing air conditioners, calling a child protection agency without cause and threatening eviction despite a federal moratorium, congressional investigators say in a report published Wednesday.
DVM 360
Get Back to School with dvm360 Flex™ Continuing Education
A look at dvm360®'s upcoming August CEs and events. It is back to school for primary, secondary and university students, and a great reminder for veterinary professionals to do the same. Whether you are earning another specialty degree or acquiring certifications, ongoing continuing education is a quick way to apply those new learnings within your practice today. With that in mind, dvm360 Flex™ is launching Fast Flex™, a new, 30-minute live and on-demand webinar for veterinarians and technicians to quickly earn up to .5 credit hours. Jan Bellows, DVM, DAVDC will present What To Do About Tooth Resorptions? August 19. Register for this dentistry live webinar here. Plus, check out our upcoming August CE events below.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s time for the disabled community to take center stage
CODA's success should have provided the impetus for Hollywood to become more inclusive of disabled talent–but exclusion remains rife in the entertainment sector. It was German poet Bertrold Brecht who once mused that “art is not a mirror to reflect reality, but a hammer with which to shape it.” In 2022, disabled actors remain critically underrepresented, and Brecht’s words feel more pertinent than ever.
Comments / 0