Masking requirements to continue at DC-area theatres

A look at dvm360®'s upcoming August CEs and events. It is back to school for primary, secondary and university students, and a great reminder for veterinary professionals to do the same. Whether you are earning another specialty degree or acquiring certifications, ongoing continuing education is a quick way to apply those new learnings within your practice today. With that in mind, dvm360 Flex™ is launching Fast Flex™, a new, 30-minute live and on-demand webinar for veterinarians and technicians to quickly earn up to .5 credit hours. Jan Bellows, DVM, DAVDC will present What To Do About Tooth Resorptions? August 19. Register for this dentistry live webinar here. Plus, check out our upcoming August CE events below.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO