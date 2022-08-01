ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

UW Offers Louisiana Edge Rusher After He Decommits from Nebraska

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound

All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Washington Football
State
Missouri State
City
Auburn, NE
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Auburn, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Ashley Williams#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Uw Offers Louisiana Edge#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida a top-5 school for this Louisiana offensive tackle

Three-star De La Salle (New Orleans, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones was one of the many recruiting targets in Gainesville last week for Friday Night Lights. It was Jones’ second visit to the Swamp, and he made sure to get there a day early to take part in an unofficial visit before participating in the evening camp. He left town feeling much more comfortable with the staff, according to 247Sports, and he’s starting to feel like a priority target at the position for Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy lists 1 B1G team 'on the rise' for 2022

Greg McElroy knows a thing or two about college football, and he has one B1G West program on the rise coming into 2022. Despite the showing in 2021, McElroy picked Scott Frost’s Nebraska program as a team on the rise coming into 2022. McElroy openly admitted that some folks think he is crazy for the pick, but he likes the makeup of the Huskers coming into the season.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class

Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
tigerdroppings.com

More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?

At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy