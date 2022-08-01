UW Offers Louisiana Edge Rusher After He Decommits from Nebraska

www.kansas.com
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
LSU football the favorite to land star hometown QB prospect after Purdue decommitment
The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023. Via Sam...
247Sports
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Saints safety Mathieu rejoins team after 1-week absence
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu returned Wednesday after he missed the first six practices of camp. The offseason addition of Mathieu to the Saints’ secondary was met with much fanfare in New Orleans, where Mathieu grew up and played in high school before starring in college at LSU. The 30-year-old, nine-year NFL veteran agreed to a three-year, $33 million free-agent contract with the Saints in early May. Mathieu was raised by his grandparents in New Orleans, then became a star football player and track athlete for St. Augustine High School. He maintained deep ties to the city, enhanced through his charitable endeavors and football camps in the area.
Inside the rankings: 4-star RB Kaleb Jackson
When LSU landed 2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Liberty Magnet running back Kaleb Jackson, the staff got one of the best backs in the country.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: August's team to watch on the recruiting trail is LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong predicts that LSU will be the team to watch on the trail during the month of August, as they look to land big names both in and out of Louisiana.
Nebraska's "emotional leader" Kenzie Knuckles becoming key part to Huskers' new team dynamic
Nebraska defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles is a favorite around the Big Ten, not only among fans but players as well.
Wisconsin Attempting to Flip a 2023 Vanderbilt LB Commit
Three-star outside linebacker Ethan Crisp out of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, announced a scholarship offer from Paul Chryst and the Badgers on Monday, despite committing to Vanderbilt back in March. Per the 247sports Composite, Crisp is the No. 778 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 63 linebacker in...
LSU Joins Elite Company On Sports Illustrated's Preseason Recruiting Rankings
Tigers coach Brian Kelly making a statement with first recruiting class in Baton Rouge
Florida a top-5 school for this Louisiana offensive tackle
Three-star De La Salle (New Orleans, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones was one of the many recruiting targets in Gainesville last week for Friday Night Lights. It was Jones’ second visit to the Swamp, and he made sure to get there a day early to take part in an unofficial visit before participating in the evening camp. He left town feeling much more comfortable with the staff, according to 247Sports, and he’s starting to feel like a priority target at the position for Florida.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy lists 1 B1G team 'on the rise' for 2022
Greg McElroy knows a thing or two about college football, and he has one B1G West program on the rise coming into 2022. Despite the showing in 2021, McElroy picked Scott Frost’s Nebraska program as a team on the rise coming into 2022. McElroy openly admitted that some folks think he is crazy for the pick, but he likes the makeup of the Huskers coming into the season.
247Sports
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
tigerdroppings.com
More Louisiana flavor on the horizon for LSU's 2023 recruiting class?
At this point, most who follow recruiting know of wide receiver Shelton Sampson’s Aug. 6 announcement and 2023 Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins decommitting from Purdue. When talking about the local players high on LSU’s list, there’s a group of five that really stand out above the rest.
Four-star Baton Rouge linebacker to announce decision Thursday
Four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry of Baton Rouge is set to announce his college decision on Thursday and the budding Cold War between Notre Dame and LSU adds another chapter. Ausberry, the 105th ranked player overall by the 247Sports composite rankings for 2023 is down to seven finalists which he’ll choose...
2024 Louisiana DL Melvin Hills enjoys latest trip to LSU
2024 Lafayette Christian Academy (La.) defensive lineman Melvin Hills is coming off an LSU visit last week for the Bayou Splash.
