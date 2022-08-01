Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO