Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

www.kansas.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
2025 Purdue basketball offer Trent Sisley recaps his first visit to West Lafayette
Purdue was the first school to offer Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills 2025 forward Trent Sisley last September and the Boilermakers have treated him as a priority ever since. The 6-foot-7 and 185-pound soon-to-be sophomore made his first visit to Purdue on Monday and he enjoyed his time in West...
247Sports
Indiana basketball recruiting: Resetting the 2023 class
August could be make or break for Indiana in many 2023 recruitments. Here is an update on the key 2023 prospects on the IU hot board.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm provides assessment of Purdue's first practice of 2022 fall camp
Purdue is a little less than a month away from opening its 2022 football schedule. And it will face a B1G opponent right from the jump on Sept. 1, hosting Penn State in West Lafayette on FOX during a game that has been declared a blackout. Can the Boilermakers improve...
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Indiana football: Tom Allen expects to 'reload' in 2023 after Hoosiers bounce back season
Indiana did not live up to its standards on the football field in 2022 according to Tom Allen. The Hoosiers finished 2-10 after a solid 2020, albeit shortened, season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But it won’t take long to get back to where the head coach expects the team to be in the loaded Big Ten Conference. Allen fully expects to reload as a program in 2023 after bouncing back this coming fall. He explained why on 247Sports’ The College Football Daily.
Indiana Is Now the Top Trophy Whitetail State. Here’s Why
Dustin Huff killed the biggest typical whitetail ever recorded in the U.S. not on a food plot in Iowa or a riverbottom in Kansas, but on a hog farm in Indiana. The 27-year-old Hoosier tagged the deer last fall on the same 185-acre farm he’s been hunting since he was a kid, and the land—corn, soybeans, and timber—hasn’t changed much in the last three decades. But the deer certainly have.
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football: The 10 most valuable players from the past decade
This is the last installment of a Big Ten-wide series. The other teams’ MVPs of the past decade: Buckeyes, Wolverines, Spartans, Nittany Lions, Terrapins, Scarlet Knights, Badgers, Hawkeyes, Boilermakers, Golden Gophers, Wildcats, Cornhuskers, Fighting Illini. * * *. The last 10 years of Indiana football has been weighted toward...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
11 Hoosiers to join NIL collective focused on charitable endeavors, per report
A group of Indiana players are expected to sign deals with an Indianapolis NIL collective that focuses on charitable endeavors this week. According to Zach Osterman with the Indy Star, 11 Hoosier basketball player (10 men’s and 1 women’s basketball stars) will sign with “Hoosiers for Good.” Those deals will collectively reach a total of around $425,000 and will involve 7 charities.
247Sports
Hoosier Newsstand, August 3
We begin our newsstand with coverage of Indiana football and men's basketball. - Walt Bell's performance could determine Tom Allen's fate: Herald Times. - Hoosiers return to camp with heightened urgency: Journal-Gazette. - Tom Allen discusses move to uptempo offense: Saturday Tradition. - 2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 31 Days...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen comments on rating, plans for Indiana's 2023 recruiting class
Tom Allen believes Indiana will have a small recruiting class in 2023. Allen expects the Hoosiers to bring in 12-15 players at most. If this is true, it would be a small recruiting class for next season. As the season begins, more recruits will start to choose programs and Indiana could stay away from bringing in a high volume of players to Bloomington.
Comments / 0