Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO