ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push

Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All major moves, including Juan Soto deal; Phillies get Noah Syndergaard

Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.
MLB
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday

The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto

Comments / 0

Community Policy