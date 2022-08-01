Phillies Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

www.kansas.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Grading the Phillies' MLB Trade Deadline Moves
Inside the Phillies grades the transactions made by the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push
Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
Philadelphia Phillies acquire David Robertson and Brandon Marsh in separate deadline day trades
In an attempt to remain relevant in the National League Playoff race, the Philadelphia Phillies have pulled off multiple deals
The Phillies' Offense Still Needs Help
Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto have stepped up over the past month, but the Philadelphia Phillies offense is still reeling without Bryce Harper.
2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All major moves, including Juan Soto deal; Phillies get Noah Syndergaard
Trade deadline day is here in Major League Baseball. The 2022 MLB trade deadline was set or 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday (Aug. 2), meaning teams just finished bolstered their rosters ahead of a playoff push in August and September. This year's trade deadline was not short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all -- Juan Soto -- is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that will send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and a bevy of top prospects to Washington.
Brandon Marsh traded by Angels to Phillies Tuesday
The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday. In one of the many deadline deals that went down across baseball Tuesday afternoon, defense-first outfielder Marsh has been shipped to one of the worst defensive teams in MLB in Philadelphia. Heading back to Los Angeles in the deal is catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe.
Syndergaard Set to Make Phillies Debut Thursday
Noah Syndergaard will make his Philadelphia Phillies debut on Thursday.
Phillies Phocus: 'Twas the Night Before the Trade Deadline
The latest edition of our newsletter Phillies Phocus is here!
Phillies Look to Extend Hot Streak Against Reeling Nationals
The Washington Nationals travel to Philadelphia to take on the red-hot Phillies.
