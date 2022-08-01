Sanrio to Release Hello Kitty Roomba Soon

Chainsaw Man is revving up for the release of its next major trailer, and thankfully the wait won't be so long before it hits! When the first part of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series came to an end, it was announced that the brutal manga series would be getting an official anime adaptation of its own. Not much later fans got to see the first real look at this new anime adaptation in motion, but it's been quite a while since we have gotten to see anything else from the highly anticipated production. The wait for more has only heated things up.

