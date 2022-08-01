Still positive: Biden's doctor updates COVID-19 status



P resident Joe Biden remains positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, though he has no symptoms, according to the latest note from Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'Connor.

Biden, 79, tested positive for the virus over the weekend , days after emerging from isolation from a previous positive result. The so-called "rebound positive" sometimes occurs with patients, like the president, who treated their infection with Paxlovid.

"The president continues to feel well as he starts his week," reads O'Connor's latest update. "Given his rebound positivity which we reported Saturday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, as could be anticipated, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive."

Biden will stay in isolation until he again tests negative. He has no symptoms and feels "quite well," the doctor previously noted .

As he did following his first positive test, Biden provided an update of his own from the Truman Balcony, and the White House continues showcasing him at work during the isolation period.



Biden delivered a triumphant speech last Wednesday after initially testing negative twice for COVID-19 , even taking a shot at former President Donald Trump over his quick recovery.

The president has canceled events and travel until he again tests negative for the disease.