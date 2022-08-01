Emma Chamberlain on Her Least Favorite Home Trend and New Drink Collab

Serena Williams has announced she will retire from tennis after playing in one more US Open tournament, which begins later this month.The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared in a personal essay for Vogue on Tuesday that she “never liked the word retirement,” and prefers to call her career transition as an “evolution”. Williams, who turns 40 in September, explained that she plans on stepping away from the sport in order to focus on her venture capital firm and “growing” her family with her husband, Alexis Ohanian.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things...

TENNIS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO