Man dead after accidentally shooting himself after shooting woman

fox4news.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man during catalytic converter theft in Dallas last year
DALLAS - An 18-year-old woman has been arrested after Dallas police said she took part in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Isabel Campbell has been charged with capital murder in the death of Sergio Maas back on December 1, 2021. She is being held on $2 million bond.
25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday. The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said. On July...
2 shot, 1 dead after Fort Worth robbery
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police have a suspect in custody related to an assault and robbery that happened three days ago.At 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call at 5515 Goodman Avenue. Once they arrived, the victim and his girlfriend were located with gunshot wounds and the suspect was taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.Three days ago, the suspect in this shooting struck the victim with a shovel and took jewelry from him, police said. On Tuesday, the suspect called the victim and said he could come to her place to get the jewelry. Once the victim and his girlfriend arrived at the suspects house, the suspect shot at them both. Police said the victim and suspect are familiar with each other in an unknown way.
fox4news.com
Man set on fire at Arlington gas station, girlfriend to face murder charge
ARLINGTON, Texas - A woman who police say set her boyfriend on fire will soon face a murder charge, according to Arlington police. According to police, 24-year-old Breana Johnson got in an argument with her 25-year-old boyfriend, Ricky Doyle, on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth woman killed man after stealing his jewelry, police said
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is charged with the shooting death of a man in the Como neighborhood on the west side of Fort Worth. Police believe the woman hit the man with a shovel and stole jewelry from him a few days ago. On Tuesday, he called to...
fox4news.com
Police seek men involved in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects in a shooting over the weekend. Surveillance photos were released of two men who got into an argument with security at JJ’s Corner Lounge. This happened just after midnight on Saturday. The argument turned...
WFAA
Family wants Dallas officer fired after shooting, killing man inside convenience store
"He actively disarmed himself. And they shot him. That's not justified. That's criminal," said civil rights attorney Justin Moore.
Texas Man Dies After Shooting Woman, Gets Hit By The Same Bullet
The same bullet used to shoot the woman is what caused his death.
toofab.com
Man Shoots Woman In the Neck, Dies by Same Bullet: Police
Officers arrived only to find "a blood trail," no victims were located in the area...until a local hospital called. A Texas man is dead after allegedly shooting a woman before then getting struck by the same bullet. Per Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting on Saturday morning, only to...
fox4news.com
Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man who they said stabbed a woman and left her to die in the middle of a street early Sunday morning. Officers found the woman lying on St. Francis Avenue near Lakeland Hills Park before dawn Sunday. She had torn clothes and stab wounds on her neck and chest.
fox4news.com
Man shot woman in neck, before bullet exited and killed him, Dallas PD says
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who investigators said was killed after shooting a woman in the neck, before the bullet exited and hit him in the leg. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 2200 block of Medical District.
WFAA
Man wanted for running over two others with vehicle after bar fight in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect who is believed to have ran over two men with a vehicle during a fight on Sunday, June 12. According to the Dallas Police Department, the fight happened shortly before 8 p.m. at Off the Cuff Sports Bar on Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Woman stabbed to death in east Dallas, man charged with murder
A woman has been stabbed to death in East Dallas and the man accused of the killing is now locked up. Yesterday, the victim was stabbed in the neck and chest – as she was found in the street at the intersection of Hunnicut and Saint Francis
'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Arlington police held unarmed teen at gunpoint, family wants answers
ARLINGTON, Texas — A local teen and his family are trying to cope with what they’re describing as a traumatic experience with Arlington Police officers. “I was very terrified. I was so terrified, I couldn’t move my body. I was standing like a statue the entire time,” Rykeem Johnson, a 16-year-old Arlington resident, said after police approached him with guns drawn on Monday.
fox4news.com
Johnson County driver given life sentence for deadly hit-and-run
CLEBURNE, Texas - A man with a long criminal history was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. The jury recommended it after finding Joseph Haley guilty in the death of 26-year-old Danny Clements almost four years ago in Cleburne. Haley...
Deadly shootings reported again across DFW over the weekend
A man is dead in Dallas and his killer is still on the run. Yesterday, the victim was found shot in the back in a parking lot on Moulin Rouge Drive near Westmoreland in West Oak Cliff.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dead After Being Shot in the Back
One man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon, Dallas police confirms to NBC 5. Officials responded to a call at 2:25 p.m. at the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. He was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff overnight Saturday. Dallas police said a group of people got into a fight just before midnight in the 2200 block of Keats Drive, in a field near Texas Street. Responding officers found...
fox4news.com
Dallas homeowner fatally shot suspect who was 'harassing' neighborhood, police said
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a homeowner fatally shot a suspect who reportedly threatened to kill the homeowner late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. Investigators found that before being shot, the suspect "was harassing the neighborhood" and...
Family of man killed by Dallas police officer demands additional, unedited evidence
DALLAS — The family of the man shot and killed during an arrest attempt last week is demanding the release of all unedited police videos related to the case before they can believe what the Dallas Police Department (DPD) tell them the videos show. Kyle Dail, 30, was shot...
