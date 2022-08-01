ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsey Buckingham performs Nov. 4 at The Lerner in Elkhart

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer has released seven solo studio albums and three solo live albums, including 1981’s “Law and Order,” 1984’s “Go Insane,” 2011’s “Seeds We Sow” and his latest, 2021’s “Lindsey Buckingham.”

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac in late 1974 and guided the band through its most popular period with the albums “Fleetwood Mac,” “Rumours” and “Tusk.”

Tickets are $104-$44 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 by phone at 574-293-4469, online at thelerner.com and at the box office. VIP packages also will be available for $229.

