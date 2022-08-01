Jennifer Lopez returns to the stage for first performance after romantic honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez has returned to the stage! Following her unexpected wedding with Ben Affleck and her romantic honeymoon in Paris, the talented performer headlined the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef charity gala in Capri, Italy, on Saturday.The singer, who was also spotted spending time with one of her kids, Emme, while on vacation, opened her set with two of her most popular songs, ‘If You Had My Love’ and ‘Waiting for Tonight.’Jennifer looked absolutely stunning, revealing to the audience that she was going for a disco inspired outfit, wearing a custom tiger-striped Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi with big feathers. “We’re giving disco tonight,” she said to her fans at the Certosa San Giacomo.Many other celebrities and musicians were also there to help raise money to support Ukrainian and Syrian relief efforts, including Diplo, Sofia Carson, DJ Cruz, Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Haim, ultimately raising around eight million euros.“You know what this reminds me of? This reminds me of when I was a little girl in the Bronx,” Jennifer said while onstage. “My mom used to watch those award shows, those big galas — this is like a big gala tonight.”

This is Jennifer’s first performanc e following her first few weeks of marriage , and after being photographed having the time of her life with Ben on their honeymoon, holding hands around Europe and going on romantic dates.