New Report Shows Record High Job Vacancies

Retiring Farmers Can Get Help Planning
UNDATED -- A new partnership is working to help retiring farmers get the planning help they need, and connect them with farmers looking to enter the industry. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, and the Minnesota Dairy Initiative have teamed up to provide “Kitchen Table” teams to help farmers navigate transition and succession planning.
Drought Area Continues to Grow in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The area of the state of Minnesota that is considered to be dry or in a drought continues to expand. The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that 34 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, which is up from 30 percent a week ago. The area of...
SCSU’s Banaian: Reason for Declining Gas Prices
Gas prices has been on the steady decline in the past few weeks. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics Professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says there are a couple of reasons for the decline in gas prices. Banaian says people are driving less which means there is extra gas to move. He says the other reason is push to put money into jet fuel. Banaian says many barrels of oil were converted into jet fuel which will not work for car. He says this made less available for cars for awhile but more barrels of oil have been made available for gasoline for cars.
Minnesota Town that Gives The Feel of a European Town
I've always wanted to head to Europe... haven't had that chance as of yet. First, I need to renew my passport, secondly, I need to get some more cash to afford said trip to Europe, and in the third place, it would be nice to wait until I know that a checked bag is actually going to arrive at the same destination that I do.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
CMCF Women’s Fund Opens Annual Grant Round
ST. CLOUD -- The Women's Fund of the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its two annual grants. The first grant round is through the Women's Fund and provides funding to projects and programs that focus on girls ages 10-18, women in transition and elder women. The...
District 742 Polishes Student Handbook
ST. CLOUD -- With the start of school just a few weeks away, St. Cloud Area School District 742 is putting the finishing touches on the rules. At the board meeting Wednesday night, a number of changes to the student handbook were approved. Starting this fall, headgear will be allowed...
New Beers Announced for this Year’s Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL -- Two local breweries will be making some special beers just for the Minnesota State Fair. Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake will be offering their Cherry Limeade Blonde. It will be sold at the Hangar on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue. Lupulin also has created an IPA called Fair Mullet, which will be sold at the Ball Park Cafe on the state fairgrounds.
St. Cloud Home to Largest Collection of Monster Trucks in USA
ST. CLOUD -- The largest collection of monster trucks in the United States is based right here in St. Cloud. James Trantina says owning monster trucks started out as a hobby for him back in 2016 and now with 14 trucks in his fleet, it has grown into a business.
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Add to List of Must – See Places in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
Minnesota Pharmacist Claims “Religious Beliefs”, Denies Service
This isn't just a recent trend. This case happened in 2019 and according to FOX 9 the lawsuit that resulted went to trial this past Monday. The suit claims two different pharmacies refused to fill this woman's prescription for the "morning after pill" after she said a condom had broken during sex.
Almost 40 County Fairs in Minnesota this week
County fairs are popular all over Minnesota in the month of August. The state has almost 40 county fairs in this month alone. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlighted some of the attractions throughout the state which includes the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids this week.
St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner
ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language. The...
Really? It Seems Like Saint Cloud Will Be ‘Getting’ A Television Station/Channel
I guess back in the day Saint Cloud had a television station or two, I actually went out to a transmitter site this afternoon that is located on the grounds of an old television studio. The dedicated channel for the area was Channel 7, and it is looking like that channel is coming back to the Saint Cloud area, at least according to some recent FCC filings.
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
Fall Hunting Season Isn’t that Far off
We've reached the dog days of summer for fishing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says it isn't too early to start preparing for the fall hunting season. The DNR announced their waterfowl hunting season dates which includes the early goose hunting season starting September 3 and going thru September 18. Schmitt says the state is in the 2nd year of a 3-year experimental teal season which runs September 3-7.
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation
ST. CLOUD -- A recent charity golf tournament raised a lot of money for a good cause. The 2nd annual Par 3 for Charitee event was held on Monday, July 25th at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud. The golf course organizes and runs the event and then gives 100...
