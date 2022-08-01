How Dark Souls 3 birthed the multiplayer stealth shooter Deceive Inc

www.techradar.com
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
knowtechie.com
GTA 6 will be the first 3D GTA game with a female protagonist
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will reportedly let gamers play as a female character for the first time since the franchise’s 2D games years ago. Additionally, early reports claim that the game plans to launch additional locations and cities after it initially launches. A recent report from Bloomberg...
GTA 6 News: GTA 6 will get new cities and missions throughout its lifetime
GTA 6 will reportedly receive new content throughout its lifetime after launch, including new cities and missions. It looks like the long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 will also lead to long waits before the game gets all of its content published. But believe it or not, this might be for the better.
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
TechRadar
Starfield multiplayer: can you play with a friend?
Thinking about Starfield multiplayer while you stargaze is only natural – space can get pretty lonely after all. If you're anything like me, your head is swirling with countless new ideas for your spacefaring future. Whether you're hoping to be a ruthless space pirate, an average Joe-stellar trucker or you want to grow potatoes on as many different planets as possible – Starfield is coming.
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
Polygon
Pokémon meets Castlevania in this charming, turn-based monster collector
Monster Sanctuary opens with the classic choice any Pokémon lover will recognize: picking your elemental starter, or Spectral Familiar, as they’re called in Monster Sanctuary. I deliberated for some time, as it’s an important decision — I was choosing what would likely be the crown jewel of my team in the long haul. I went with the Spectral Toad, a water and earth specialist whose adorable hopping accompanied me throughout the rest of the game.
technewstoday.com
Resident Evil Village Bosses in Order to Play
Unlike its predecessor game Resident Evil 7, which was focused on claustrophobic horror, Residential Evil Village is more about an action adventure with multiple ranges of characters, creatures, and bosses. There is, however, a horror aspect in village settings and character designs. After all, it’s Resident Evil. With many...
ComicBook
New Dead by Daylight x Resident Evil DLC Characters Revealed
Behaviour Interactive revealed the first details on Dead by Daylight's new Resident Evil DLC codenamed "Project W" this week by confirming the iconic characters that'll be added to the multiplayer game. Just as players speculated after the name of the DLC was revealed back in May, Albert Wesker will be the new Killer added whenever this new Chapter releases. Opposing Wesker on the side of the Survivors are Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong. Perks for the character's and Wesker's ability have not yet been defined, but those are expected to be detailed soon as the Chapter heads to the test servers for players to try it out.
Intense Half-Life: Alyx mod 'Incursion' launches on Steam Workshop
Turns Valve's VR masterpiece into a wave-shooter.
'God Of War' Knockoff Appears On Xbox Store, Looks Absolutely Awful
We’re well over halfway through the year, but we still have plenty of glorious game releases ahead of us before 2022 draws to a close. The most anticipated of which has to be God of War Ragnarök. Kratos and Atreus’ journey is due to continue on 9 November, and we’re all pretty excited about it.
Sony is already retiring this PS5 launch feature
Sony will discontinue the PS5’s Accolades feature later this year, as the system received less usage than the tech giant expected. The PS5 community awards feature lets players commend fellow gamers for helpful and generous actions. But Sony says Accolades hasn’t received the engagement it had hoped for.
TechRadar
Deadlink delivers on the first-person braindance combat Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t
Cyberpunk 2077 is a good game. Sure, it didn’t deliver on all of its promises, but a rollercoaster ride through its gorgeous shooting galleries remains a great weekend getaway. Then, once you’re done touring Night City with Keanu Reeves and are itching for a new neon-lit underbelly to explore, consider chippin’ into Deadlink.
The best Skyrim mods you can use right now to upgrade the game
Skyrim mods for fixing bugs, upgrading graphics, and more
TechRadar
The best mouse of 2022: 10 top computer mice compared
Don't underestimate the importance of choosing the best mouse to pair with your gaming laptop or PC. Whether you’re strictly looking for a work machine, are a hardcore gamer, or are more creative-minded having the perfect mouse will prevent long-term pain and injury while you create content, work on spreadsheets, or indulge in hours-long gaming sessions.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries are literal motorcycles
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Legendaries have been revealed, and they’re just as terrifying as they are odd. The new duo coming in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was announced in a fresh trailer (opens in new tab), showing us what they’ll look like and how they’re used. And used they very much will be. These aren’t your average super rare pocket monsters, but genuinely functional Legendary creatures that look halfway between Frankenstein’s monster and a motorbike.
