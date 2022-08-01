This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania .
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Wishbone as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"Buttermilk battered chicken wings at Wishbone are made with a signature pretzel crust," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "To round out the experience, dunk the wings in craft dipping sauces like Parmesan Pesto or Tamarind Sweet Chili."
Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state:
- Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
- Alaska- Chicken Shack
- Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
- Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
- California- Bone Kettle
- Colorado- Slater's 50/50
- Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
- Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
- Florida- Dr. BBQ
- Georgia- J.R. Crickets
- Hawaii- Off the Wall
- Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
- Illinois- Crisp
- Indiana- Ale Emporium
- Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
- Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
- Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
- Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
- Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
- Maryland- iBar
- Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
- Michigan- Coop
- Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
- Mississippi- Blue Canoe
- Missouri- O! Wing Plus
- Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
- Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
- Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
- New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
- New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
- New Mexico- Del Charro
- New York- Anchor Bar
- North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
- North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
- Ohio- Wing Champ
- Oklahoma- Nashbird
- Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
- Pennsylvania- Wishbone
- Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
- South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
- South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
- Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
- Texas- Breakfast Brothers
- Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
- Vermont- Nectar's
- Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
- Washington- Chi Mac
- West Virginia- The Cold Spot
- Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
- Wyoming- Double Dub's
