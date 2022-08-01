ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Wishbone as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Buttermilk battered chicken wings at Wishbone are made with a signature pretzel crust," Eat This, Not That 's Brittany Anas wrote. "To round out the experience, dunk the wings in craft dipping sauces like Parmesan Pesto or Tamarind Sweet Chili."

Here is Eat This, Not That' s full list of the best chicken wings in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
  2. Alaska- Chicken Shack
  3. Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
  4. Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
  5. California- Bone Kettle
  6. Colorado- Slater's 50/50
  7. Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
  8. Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
  9. Florida- Dr. BBQ
  10. Georgia- J.R. Crickets
  11. Hawaii- Off the Wall
  12. Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
  13. Illinois- Crisp
  14. Indiana- Ale Emporium
  15. Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
  16. Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
  17. Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
  18. Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
  19. Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
  20. Maryland- iBar
  21. Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
  22. Michigan- Coop
  23. Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
  24. Mississippi- Blue Canoe
  25. Missouri- O! Wing Plus
  26. Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
  27. Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
  28. Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
  29. New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
  30. New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- Del Charro
  32. New York- Anchor Bar
  33. North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
  34. North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
  35. Ohio- Wing Champ
  36. Oklahoma- Nashbird
  37. Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
  38. Pennsylvania- Wishbone
  39. Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
  40. South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
  41. South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
  42. Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
  43. Texas- Breakfast Brothers
  44. Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
  45. Vermont- Nectar's
  46. Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
  47. Washington- Chi Mac
  48. West Virginia- The Cold Spot
  49. Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
  50. Wyoming- Double Dub's

Community Policy