Yankees-Nationals Juan Soto trade is a ‘long shot at best,’ MLB insider says

Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees
When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas
The New York Yankees made a huge splash at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics in a blockbuster trade. Unfortunately, the Yankees were dealt some incredibly worrying news on Monday, too. In a roster move on Monday, the Yankees placed star pitcher Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Prior […] The post Luis Severino gets brutal injury update after Yankees land Frankie Montas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone Explains Why Joey Gallo Didn't Work Out in New York
Boone reacted to the trade that sent Gallo from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday
Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound
Jacob deGrom made his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out six batters in the New York Mets’ loss to the Washington Nationals. After the game, deGrom expressed how happy he was to be back on the mound. However, he did have one regret from Tuesday night, a […] The post Mets’ Jacob deGrom reveals Juan Soto regret from return to mound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
New York Mets acquire right hander Mychal Givens to boost bullpen
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets just traded for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs. Givens is in his eighth MLB season and 32 years old. Over the 2022 season, Givens has a 2.66 ERA. He was 6-2 for the Cubs this year in 40 games (40.2 innings). Over his 40 appearances, Givens has allowed 32 hits, 19 walks, and 15 runs (12 earned). Givens also had 51 strikeouts, an impressive amount for 40.2 innings pitched.
NBC Sports
Report: What Yankees' trade package for Montas could look like
Luis Castillo is set to make his American League debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium -- just not in a New York Yankees uniform. Instead, Castillo will be battling New York as the Seattle Mariners' newest ace after president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto outbid the rest of the league, including the Yankees, by trading four prospects to the Cincinnati Reds.
Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer
The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York
New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
