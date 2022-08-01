www.obxtoday.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr.
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
Earl E. Dunmire
Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.
Rick Lee Stickle
Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr.
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
Currituck Farm Festival set for October 1
Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 1st from 12:00 – 4:00 for the Currituck Farm Festival, a celebration of our agriculture heritage. This event will be held at the Currituck County Center of NC Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way in Barco, NC. This event was so much fun...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month
Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse...
Dredge Ellis Island to assist in Buxton beach renourishment project
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton) and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
Kill Devil Hills Police Lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy
Lieutenant David Pierce with the Kill Devil Hills Police Department recently graduated from the FBI National Academy Session 282. The FBI National Academy is an extensive ten-week program of advanced communications, leadership, and fitness training. The coursework is for U.S. and international law enforcement managers who have been nominated by their agency Chiefs.
Four Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Four Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Temporary road closure planned for East Durham St in KDH
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, for East Durham Street at the intersection with North Croatan Highway (US 158) for stormwater improvements by H & H Land Development, LLC. Through traffic on East Durham Street...
26 graduate from COA’s College and Career Readiness program
College of The Albemarle (COA) held their College and Career Readiness Graduation on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the COA Performing Arts Center. There were 26 graduates for the program this year. Bettie Parker, former Elizabeth City Mayor and former instructor for College and Career Readiness, delivered the commencement address...
