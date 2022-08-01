ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested on warrants for Hit and Run, other charges

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
KISTLER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in the Kistler area for a number of active warrants.

Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Kenneth Farley was arrested Friday, 7/29/22 for several warrants, including a charge for a Hit and Run which resulted in injury.

The warrants in question include Tampering with Auto x2, Petit Larceny x2, and Destruction of Property, along with the Hit and Run causing injury charge.

The arrest was made by Deputy D.A. Holt.

