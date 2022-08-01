Biggest College Football Questions with a Month Until the 2022 Season

bleacherreport.com
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Heisman Picks
The most prestigious award in sports is both magnificent and mysterious. And the process to determine a Heisman winner remains remarkably imperfect. There are too many voters. There is too much weight put on quarterbacks. Certain players from certain programs are essentially removed from consideration before the season begins because of the logo on their helmets.
Nick Saban: Alabama's 2021 Season Was 'Rebuilding Year' Despite CFP Title Appearance
Alabama's football program is so dominant under Nick Saban that it reached the College Football Playoff national championship game in a self-described "rebuilding year." The head coach called the 2021 campaign as much during an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning (h/t Brad Crawford of 247Sports):. "Last year,...
Report: NBC Pitching Big Ten As the 'NFL' of CFB in TV Rights Contract Talks
NBC is competing with a number of other broadcasting companies for the Big Ten's television rights, and it appears the network has a specific plan to make the conference the pinnacle of college football. NBC intends to turn the Big Ten into "the NFL of college football conferences," according to...
Chad Ochocinco Left $1,000 Tip on Bill at North Carolina Restaurant
Chad Ochocinco remains an eccentric personality in the best way possible. The former NFL receiver left a $1,000 tip on a $24.39 bill at a North Carolina restaurant on Wednesday:. The Madden reference makes it even better as the six-time Pro Bowler is known to play the video game with...
Pac-12 CFB, CBB Players to Profit off Highlights Posted to Twitter in NIL Deal
Pac-12 athletes will have a new revenue stream in 2022-23, with the conference allowing players to monetize their name, image and likeness through game highlights. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, the Pac-12 announced an initiative with technology startup Tempus Ex Machina that will create customized highlights for football, men's basketball and women's basketball players after games. The student-athletes can tweet out their highlights, with Twitter's Amplify selling advertising.
Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders Among GOAT NFL D/ST Players Voted in ESPN Experts Poll
Fresh off winning his first Super Bowl, Aaron Donald has been anointed as the best defensive tackle in NFL history by a panel of ESPN experts. Two days after naming the greatest of all time among offensive players, ESPN's panel of 50 experts, reporters and analysts unveiled the best players at every defensive position and special teams.
Auburn QB T.J. Finley Arrested on Charge of Attempting to Elude Police
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday in Auburn, Alabama, and charged with attempting to elude police. According to WRBL, Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility after an interaction with the Auburn Police Department. Additional details weren't available as of Thursday afternoon, and Auburn University...
Patriots' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The New England Patriots have one of the most fascinating rosters to track from a fantasy football perspective. New England has a second-year quarterback, a dynamic one-two punch at running back, an improved wide receiver group and a touchdown machine at tight end. The challenge for fantasy managers is to...
NFL Twitter Loves Jags’ Travon Walker’s Showing vs. Raiders in 2022 Hall of Fame Game
There was no Derek Carr, no Davante Adams and no Trevor Lawrence in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, but there was one notable name to watch. And that notable name was Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker, who just so happened...
UConn's Paige Bueckers Tears ACL, Will Miss 2022-23 Season with Knee Injury
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers will miss the entire 2022-23 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee during a pickup basketball game on Monday, the team announced. Bueckers will undergo surgery on Friday at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will be announced after...
Big Ten Reportedly 'No Longer as Interested' in Adding Oregon, More Pac-12 Schools
The Big Ten was reportedly "evaluating the worthiness" of adding a quartet of Pac-12 teams (Oregon, Cal, Stanford and Washington) into the conference, but Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that interest has since cooled down:. "After the anxiety caused last week regarding further Big Ten expansion, industry sources have...
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Not Expected to Play in Preseason Games Ahead of 2022 Season
As the Dallas Cowboys attempt to keep Ezekiel Elliott healthy during the 2022 season, he is not expected to suit up during any of the team's three preseason games. "I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This is my seventh year (in the NFL). I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices (with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers)."
Cardinals' Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Arrested, Charged with Criminal Speeding
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday on criminal speeding charges. Per KTAR News 92.3 FM and ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown's arrest took place at 7:05 a.m. local time when he was heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane.
Draymond Green Says Lakers' Austin Reaves Should Run with 'Hillbilly Kobe' Nickname
The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma said Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves should embrace the "Hillbilly Kobe" nickname. Kuzma said Thursday on The Draymond Green Show he thinks the moniker is "lit" and the four-time NBA champion agreed. "You better embrace that one," Green...
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dolphins Ironically Sabotage QB Plans
Well, the NFL news starts comin' and it don't stop comin.' Fed to the rules and teams hit the ground runnin.'. Actual training camp reports have taken a backseat to the news of Deshaun Watson's suspension and Stephen Ross' tampering over the last two days. While those storylines dominated headlines,...
Terrell Owens: 'I'm Ready' to Join Cowboys After James Washington's Foot Injury
Terrell Owens hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, but he is still standing by for a call from the Dallas Cowboys:. The Cowboys have a need at wide receiver after James Washington suffered a fractured foot that will keep him out for six-to-10 weeks. Owens, 48, recently competed in...
