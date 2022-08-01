Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO