Sherman man arrested for child sex assault, burglary, stalking

www.kxii.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas man confesses to arson after structure fire found to be non-accidental
Dennison police have arrested a man who confessed to arson after investigators found a structure fire to be non-accidental. This comes as officials warn residents of a strong wildfire season.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
KOCO
Man charged with stealing $10,000 from casino vault in Durant
DURANT, Okla. — Authorities charged a man accused of taking $10,000 from the vault at Choctaw Casino in Durant. Bryan County prosecutors said surveillance video shows Gregory Perry, who worked at the casino, stuffing a stack of $100 bills in his shirt. When questioned by authorities, Perry said he’d...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Police respond to intoxication manslaughter incident on McKinney roadway
According to community crime map data for July 18-31, McKinney Police Department officers worked 20 incidents involving theft, 8 burglaries, 6 aggravated assault and one incident of intoxication involving manslaughter. At 8:06 p.m., July 28, police responded to an intoxication incident involving manslaughter on a roadway at the intersection of...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
23-year-old gets 40 years for knifepoint attack on jogger at McKinney park, officials say
MCKINNEY, Texas — A 23-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attacking a woman at knifepoint along a trail at a park in McKinney, officials said. Stephon Washington was found guilty by a jury of aggravated robbery, according to a news release Monday from the Collin County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Caney
Three Caney residents were arrested on drug charges after a warrant was served last week. The Caney Police Department arrested the individuals after searching an apartment on the 300 block of North Bradley Street. 58-year-old Darla Breese and 31-year-old Gabriel Marceleno each received identical charges of possession and distribution of...
fox4news.com
Trial begins for man accused in 2008 ‘honor killings’ of two daughters
DALLAS - A former fugitive on the FBI's Top Ten List is on trial for the murders of his two daughters. Police say Yaser Said shot his teenage daughters, 18-year-old Amina and 17-year-old Sarah, outside an Irving hotel in 2008. He went into hiding for 12 years until detectives tracked...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police search yields counterfeit Oxycodone pills, department warns against illegal substance use
A search conducted by the Frisco Police Department has resulted in the seizure of counterfeit Oxycodone pills. According to a statement published by the Frisco Police Department over social media on Tuesday, the Frisco Special Operations Unit recently worked with detectives to execute a search warrant on a residence. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple guns, drugs and cash, according to the department.
KXII.com
Caddo man injured in single-motorcycle crash in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo man was injured in a single-motorcycle collision Tuesday night in Bryan County. Bryan County Officials said Steven G. Williamson, 67, of Caddo, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on State Highway 22, approximately one mile west of Caddo, when he failed to negotiate a curve, departed roadway right, and departed the vehicle before it came to rest on its side around 7 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
KXII.com
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
KTEN.com
Fraud case reminds elders to watch for scammers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Kirkland, Washington, man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday over fraud schemes that affected many the social security benefits of many seniors. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi, 28, pleaded guilty in an East Texas courtroom to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. He will serve a 60-month...
KXII.com
OHP seeking to hire new officers for ports of entry, weigh stations
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hiring 14 new officers for port of entry positions all over the state, including the weigh station in Love County and a new port of entry opening this winter in Bryan County. The officers inspect the trucks that drive into the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Search Warrant Leads to an Arrest in Caney
The Caney Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on 100 N Spring St. in Caney and after investigation, learned that James Jones of Independence was wanted out of Montgomery County on charges of failure to appear and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon. When searching the home,...
dallasexpress.com
Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail
A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot
The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
Comments / 0