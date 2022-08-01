PHOTO: Bottlenose dolphins pay a visit to Silver Lake Harbor

www.obxtoday.com
obxtoday.com
Dredge Ellis Island to assist in Buxton beach renourishment project
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the dredge Ellis Island has returned to Dare County to assist the Liberty Island with the Buxton beach renourishment project. On Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022, the Ellis Island resumed dredging operations in Buxton after 10 days of work on the Town of Nags Head’s beach renourishment project. The Ellis Island used the landing point that was previously being used by the Liberty Island (located near the south end of Tower Circle in Buxton) and began pumping north in front of the Outer Banks Motel around 12 p.m. on August 2, 2022.
WMAZ
Wow! White loggerhead sea turtle hatches on Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina
HATTERAS, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's baby sea turtle season on the Outer Banks, and as if that wasn't already the cutest time of year, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted about a particularly special hatchling on Monday. One of...
WITN
First sea turtle nest hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The first sea turtle nest has hatched at Cape Lookout National Seashore. The hatchling was found Thursday, July 28 as it left the nest. Park rangers are asking visitors to keep their eyes out for more nests hatching on the beach. You should start seeing other nests hatching soon.
WITN
Coast Guard joins search for missing boater in Pamlico Sound
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing boater that Carteret County deputies announced was missing Wednesday. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hess, of Buxton, left the South River boat ramp around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t returned. The...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
‘Carnie is talking!’: Hedgepeth’s family shares good news on recovery
ATLANTA, Ga. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s family had more good news to share Tuesday about his recovery from injuries he suffered in a June motorcycle accident. “Great news! Carnie is talking!” the family said in their latest Facebook update. “He began to make sounds yesterday and spoke a few words. That progress has continued today, […]
Plane leaving Dare County makes emergency landing onto NC highway
CRESWELL, N.C. — A plane leaving the Outer Banks made an emergency landing Monday morning in eastern North Carolina, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Lieutenant Charles Arnold said a pilot heading from Dare County to Plymouth, N.C. experienced a loss of power and had to make a belly landing on Highway 64 near Creswell.
ocracokeobserver.com
Ocracoke passenger ferry service suspension update
Reprinted, courtesy of Island Free Press on August 1, 2022. The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry has been suspended since July 27 due to a mechanical issue. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), pre-paid passengers who made reservations are being notified and refunded. “It seems to be an electronics...
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
obxtoday.com
Four Dare County employees receive pins honoring long-time service
Four Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
wccbcharlotte.com
Small Plane Crashes In North Carolina
CRESWELL, N.C. — A small plane made an emergency landing on U.S. Highway 64 near Creswell, N.C. Monday morning. A passing driver took photos of the aftermath.
Parker Byrd back in ICU after setback
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming ECU freshman Parker Byrd is headed back to the ICU to receive more intensive treatment for injuries he suffered in a recent Beaufort County boating accident. Byrd, who sustained serious damage to both legs in the accident, underwent his sixth surgery Tuesday, according to his mother Mitzi Byrd. During that […]
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
wcti12.com
Work underway to keep eastern North Carolina island from "washing away"
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Town of Morehead City is working with two aquatic restoration groups to protect Sugarloaf Island from continued shoreline erosion. One of the methods being considered would use offshore wave attenuation devices – hollow concrete structures meant to flatten larger waves before they hit the shore – in combination with seagrass plantings to stabilize the sediment and create essential fish habitat and a living shoreline to build salt marsh and upland vegetation.
obxtoday.com
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month
Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
WITN
Deputies say more young child molestation victims found in Craven County case
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they found a total of eight young children who were victims of sexual abuse involving a Havelock man. Victor Wilcox was first arrested last month by Craven County deputies on charges of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child.
