Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election

Chronicle
Only One Thurston County Elected Official Running Behind Challenger in First Tally
The results of Tuesday’s primary for Thurston County’s countywide offices were largely for show, since none of the races involved more than two opponents who will both move on to the general election. However, the results of one race could predict trouble for an incumbent in November. Sheriff...
Incumbents lead following Primary Election
All incumbents look to be moving onto the General Election, with all but two local officials receiving majorities following initial Primary results. Nearly 23% percent of voters were counted prior to the 8pm deadline on Tuesday to narrow down the fields to two candidates for the November Election. Grays Harbor...
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Live voting result updates for Aug. 2, 2022, primary election in Pierce County, WA
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Pierce County, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area council and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health
Lacey city council member Robin Vasquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vasquez.
Sheriff Candidates Snaza, Murphy Will Both Move to General Election, But Primary Offers Early Look at Support So Far
Incumbent Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza led the race against challenger Tracy Murphy in the Aug. 2 primary election, according to preliminary results released Tuesday night. Regardless of the results of the Aug. 2 primary, both candidates will advance to the November general election under the state’s top-two primary election system.
Svenson Survives Recall Effort, Remains Lewis County Republicans Chairman
After surviving a recall motion, Brandon Svenson will remain the chairman of the Lewis County Republicans. The Lewis County Republicans held a meeting Monday at the Chehalis Eagles Aerie during which Svenson, who is also mayor of Winlock, survived a recall vote stemming from a few other members of the local party board, citing his behavior while serving as chair.
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
In Focus: Scenes From Primary Election Night in Lewis County
Look for primary election coverage on the homepage at chronline.com. These photographs were taken around Lewis County on Tuesday night by Chronicle photographer Jared Wenzelburger. See more coverage in Thursday's edition of The Chronicle.
Lewis County PUD Commissioners Vote to Limit Back Billing for Customers
One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.
Brummer, Bhagwandin Ahead in Lewis County Commissioner District 3 Race; Goble in Striking Distance in Third
In November, Lewis County voters are likely to be choosing between Harry O. Bhagwandin and Scott Brummer for their next representative from commissioner District 3, but Jodery (Jody) Goble is still trailing closely in third place. As of the most recent tally from the primary race, voted on by residents...
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 41.1%. Julie Anderson...
Three COVID-19 Deaths and Slight Decline in Cases Reflected in Lewis County’s Weekly Report
Three new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Lewis County in the most recent reporting week, from July 22-28, and 15 people were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase from the previous week. New case counts of the viral disease fell slightly to 118 after hitting 136 in the...
Power of the Purse: Centralia Mayor Selected as the Woman of the Year by United Way
For her service to the community as an elected official and volunteer, Centralia Mayor Kelly Smith Johnston was awarded as the Woman of Distinction during United Way of Lewis County’s annual “Power of the Purse” event on Tuesday evening. Jester’s Auto Museum was decked out with raffle...
A Look at Attendance at the Thurston County Fair After Two-Year Absence
The Thurston County Fair, which operates near Long Lake for five days in August, attracted about 15,000 people after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, according to information shared with The Olympian on Tuesday. Fair coordinator Theresa Reid could not be reached, but county spokeswoman Meghan Porter compiled some...
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
Lewis County’s Unemployment Rate Rose to 5.6% in June
Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in June, increasing 0.3% to 5.6%, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department. The increase comes after the county unemployment rate fell 0.2% from 5.5% to 5.3% in May. The rise in the unemployment rate was driven by a...
Seattle City Council Ends COVID Hazard Pay for Grocery Stores
After a year and a half, the Seattle City Council has voted to end COVID-19 hazard pay for grocery stores. The council voted 5-2 on Tuesday, with Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Teresa Mosqueda absent, to repeal a policy passed in early 2021 which required grocery stores to pay employees an additional $4 per hour in hazard pay.
News Dump Ep. 108: The Aug. 2 Primary in Concerto
On the 108th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl, Eric Schwartz and Isabel Vander Stoep discuss the Aug. 2 primary with well-timed needle drops for each candidate, the big LC Republican recall remission, ups and downs for the SWW Fair, and way too many comments of the week. Brought to...
