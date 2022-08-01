Thurston County Auditor's Office Will Conduct a Random Audit of the Primary Election

One day a few months ago, a customer with the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) checked her mail and found a bill for $4,500. Apparently, the meter monitoring her electricity, which is managed by the utility, had been inaccurate for close to a decade. The policy in place allowed the PUD to back bill her for up to six years, thus the steep bill.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO