www.obxtoday.com
Related
obxtoday.com
Rick Lee Stickle
Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
obxtoday.com
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr.
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
outerbanksvoice.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
outerbanksvoice.com
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court
Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
obxtoday.com
Earl E. Dunmire
Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; Virginia Beach judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
IN THIS ARTICLE
89-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint in Newport News home
An 89-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Newport News home. The woman told police she was home alone in the kitchen when she heard someone open the door.
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on Wednesday evening hit-and-run
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help with any information they might have involving in a hit-and-run incident that occurred late Wednesday evening, August 3, 2022. Between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., an unidentified male was struck by a southbound vehicle on US 158 near Peachtree...
Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
obxtoday.com
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
obxtoday.com
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month
Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse...
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Police: Dominion worker ran red light, seriously hurt other driver on 158 in Kill Devil Hills
A Dominion Energy worker ran his truck through a red light and seriously injured another driver Sunday morning on U.S. 158 in Kill Devil Hills, police say.
Comments / 0