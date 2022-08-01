ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Rick Lee Stickle

Rick Lee Stickle, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. He was born in Washington, PA on September 23, 1963 to the late Thomas Wiley Stickle and Mary Margaret Dunn Stickle. Rick served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as an Aviation Electrician. He enjoyed spending time on the water and working in his yard but, most of all, he loved his family.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Roscoe “Pete” Lacy, Jr.

Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy, Jr., age 82, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy, he was the loving husband of Nell Meads Lacy. Pete was formerly the General Manager for Miles Jennings. A founding member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department, he was also a former member of the Elizabeth City Rotary and a former Board Member for Essex Bank.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr. of Elizabeth City, July 29

Norman Spencer Godfrey, Jr., age 72, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey, Sr., and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County, NC, on February 27, 1950. Norman was married to Brenda Creef Godfrey for 51 years, the love of his life since he was 17 years old. He was employed with the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for several years but spent the latter part of his life as part owner of Godfrey Brothers Builders. Building houses made Norman happy because it allowed him to have constant interaction with others. He enjoyed talking, laughing and joking around with all of the subcontractors and homeowners. If you knew him, you likely have a funny story to tell about him.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Family of Manteo shooting victims bring their memories to court

Defendants’ trials won’t begin until at least 2023. The two defendants charged with the murders of three people, including a Manteo mother and her 3-year-old daughter in Elizabeth City last December, will not see trial until at least next year. The names of Ricky L. Etheridge Jr. and...
MANTEO, NC
Earl E. Dunmire

Earl E. Dunmire, age 84, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital, on July 30, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his wife, Merry for 33 years. Earl is also survived by his daughter, Sandra L Hillman of Phoenix AZ, and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance of Kill Devil Hills and Michael S. Kocian of Durham NC, two brothers of Pittsburgh, PA, James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), aunt Naomi Jane Polinski of Amherst, NY, also four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; six nieces and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and his mother Ruth M. Dunmire of Glenshaw, PA. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend who touched the lives of many.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for July 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle. 700 block of Sir Walter Raleigh Street, Roanoke Island. Vehicle window was broken and nothing was stolen. Evidence collected. Under Investigation. July 5, 2022. Common Law Robbery. 13000 block of US 64...
DARE COUNTY, NC
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158

A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
GILBERT, AZ
Roberts named August 2022 Dare County Employee of the Month

Olga Roberts, who serves as a senior foreign language interpreter for the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for August 2022. The award was presented to Roberts by Dare County Department of Health & Human Services Public Health Nurse...
DARE COUNTY, NC

