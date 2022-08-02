ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Woman Hit With 31 Tickets After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago

A Hudson Valley woman who allegedly refused to stop for state police was issued 31 traffic tickets including one for driving impaired.

The incident took place in Orange County in the hamlet of Deerpark, around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

According to state police, troopers spotted a 2020 Ford Mustang traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, in violation of several traffic laws, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Orange County resident Brittaney Brush, age 29, of Huguenot, failed to stop, Nevel said.

She traveled to a residence on Somarelli Drive and exited the vehicle. When troopers attempted to take her into custody, Brush fled the area on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. A search of the vehicle yielded a small number of drugs, he added.

Brush was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • DWAI
  • Fleeing an officer
  • 31 traffic violation tickets.

She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Court.

