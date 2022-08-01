ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck

By Kaitlin Kanable
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested for manslaughter over a year after a single-vehicle wreck killed a Florence woman.

On May 2, 2021, Florence Police officers were called to a wreck on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officials said a 2013 Ford Edge had left the road and hit a tree.

Body discovered after Florence house fire

When officers arrived they said they found Charles Villagran in the driver’s seat and Pamela Hill, 58, from Florence, dead in the passenger seat.

Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on Villagran which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted him for manslaughter and he was arrested on July 29, 2022.

Villagran was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Woman arrested after allegedly stealing $48,000 from elderly man

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A woman has been charged with exploiting an elderly man in Tuscumbia. Kristen Polenik, 36, was arrested on July 30 by officers with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with first-degree exploitation of the elderly. According to court documents, Polenik allegedly stole $47,807 from an elderly man over two […]
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WSMV

Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAFF

2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Arrest made in deadly Florence crash

On May 2, 2021, Florence Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officers found 58-year-old Pamela Hill dead in the passenger seat.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Welfare Check Leads to Arrest after Body Discovered Deceased

A WELFARE CHECK LATE LAST WEEK IN FLORENCE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A DECEASED FEMALE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 315 TRADE STREET ON FRIDAY TO CHECK ON THE RESIDENT, REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN HAD NOT BEEN HEARD FROM BY THE COMPLAINANT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED THE RESIDENT’S SON, RICHARD CROSSLIN ALONG WITH A FEMALE, AMANDA PHILLIPS, WHO ATTEMPTED TO PREVENT OFFICERS FROM ENTERING THE HOME. OFFICERS WERE ULTIMATELY ABLE TO ENTER THE PROPERTY WHERE THEY LOCATED THE BODY OF REGINA CROSSLIN. CROSSLIN APPEARED TO HAVE BEEN DECEASED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS. AMANDA PHILLIPS WAS ARRESTED FOR OBSTRUCTING GOVERMENTAL OPERATIONS AND RICHARD CROSSLIN WAS ARRESTED FOR UNRELATED WARRANTS. THE MANOR OF DEATH IS UNDETERMINED AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED. THE CASE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL
