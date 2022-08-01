Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested for manslaughter over a year after a single-vehicle wreck killed a Florence woman.
On May 2, 2021, Florence Police officers were called to a wreck on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officials said a 2013 Ford Edge had left the road and hit a tree.Body discovered after Florence house fire
When officers arrived they said they found Charles Villagran in the driver’s seat and Pamela Hill, 58, from Florence, dead in the passenger seat.
Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on Villagran which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.
A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted him for manslaughter and he was arrested on July 29, 2022.
Villagran was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
