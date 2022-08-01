Man faces manslaughter charge after woman dies in wreck

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been arrested for manslaughter over a year after a single-vehicle wreck killed a Florence woman.

On May 2, 2021, Florence Police officers were called to a wreck on Darby Drive near Cedar Crest Drive. Officials said a 2013 Ford Edge had left the road and hit a tree.

When officers arrived they said they found Charles Villagran in the driver’s seat and Pamela Hill, 58, from Florence, dead in the passenger seat.

Police told News 19 they conducted a toxicological exam on Villagran which showed a large amount of methamphetamine in his system.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted him for manslaughter and he was arrested on July 29, 2022.

Villagran was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

