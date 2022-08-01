WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5

www.myneworleans.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
Back to School supplies available for West Bank students
EDGARD — An afternoon of great food, fun activities and a back to school supply giveaway for West St. John High School and West St. John Elementary students will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park located at 3445 Highway 18 in Edgard.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents can apply to new program for mortgage assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has launched a mortgage assistance program. The program through the Jefferson Community Action Programs Department and the United Way gives eligible residents up to three months of mortgage assistance. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $40,000 from United Way to help assist Jefferson Parish residents...
Free school supplies handed out to communities in need
HOUMA, La. — School starts next week, so the Governor is giving away school supplies to help families get ready, with hundreds of families across Terrebonne parish gathering in Houma to collect school supplies. Whitney Celestine, mother of two, understands the importance of needing school supplies. “One less thing...
2022-2023 school year start dates across Southeast Louisiana
If you have a school start date that you would like to be added, email WGNONews@nexstar.tv
houmatimes.com
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
whereyat.com
Jefferson Parish Sno-Ball Blitz
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Lou Lou's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball is the best.
Critters pester Westbank neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
myneworleans.com
Lighthouse Louisiana to Host Annual Soiree de Lumiere
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lighthouse Louisiana will host its annual fundraising event entitled Soiree de Lumiere on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Arnaud’s Restaurant in the French Quarter. One of the city’s most distinguished dining experiences will be a seated, five course dinner to celebrate the work of...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
theadvocate.com
18 tips to save money in the kitchen as Louisiana grocery prices skyrocket
With soaring food prices everywhere, it may seem difficult to save money in the kitchen. But each trip to the grocery store doesn't have to be a pain in the neck — or the pocketbook. Not when there are affordable ways to ease that neck pain — and perhaps stomach pain, too.
myneworleans.com
The Helis Foundation Announces 2022 Dates for Art & A/C Program
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Helis Foundation announces the return of its signature summer program, Art & A/C! Louisiana residents may escape the heat and receive FREE admission every Saturday in August to Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans Museum of Art, and Ogden Museum of Southern Art courtesy of The Helis Foundation. Louisiana residents who visit these participating museums each Saturday in August also have a chance to enjoy special giveaways. Art & A/C kicks off on Saturday, August 6.
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate home burglaries in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person wanted in connection with several home burglaries in Lakeview and Lake Vista. On Tuesday, a suspect was accused of burglarizing three homes, according to police. They took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured...
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
Utility assistance badly needed for many in New Orleans as prices soar
NEW ORLEANS — As the cost of utilities gets higher, lines for assistance paying bills are getting longer. That was the case Wednesday at a special event. It's for those having difficulty when it comes to basic, every day needs. The assistance is only for payment towards utility bills.
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
