What Is The TikTok Ghost Trend?

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
Weed Dealer Receives Praise For Giving Out Fresh Loaf With Every Order
A weed dealer has gone viral after it was revealed he was giving out a free. Smoking weed is known to give you the munchies, so what better way to combat it than tucking into some buttered toast, a sandwich or, if you're too hungry to waste minutes toasting or filling, just some plain slices of bread?
Chris Rock Isn't Planning On Reaching Out To Will Smith After Public Apology
Chris Rock is said to have no intention of reaching out to reconcile with Will Smith anytime soon, despite the I Am Legend actor issuing a public apology on social media. Smith addressed his behaviour at the Oscars in a video posted to YouTube and Instagram last week, where he described his decision to slap Rock as 'unacceptable'.
Pimp My Ride Returns For Six-Part Series
It's time to dig out the spray paint and throw out the floor mats because Pimp My Ride is back for a new six-part series. Fans of the popular MTV show will remember some of the epic makeovers given to cars in the original six series of the show, which aired from 2004 to 2007 with host Xzibit.
The Sandman review: Neither dream nor nightmare – more of a vague reverie
Television viewers, alienated in the past decade from multiplexes by the overwhelming dominance of the comic-book movie, have long sought refuge in the intelligent programming offered by the small screen. But as the years have crept on, the dream of “Peak TV” has been invaded by heroes and villains, sci-fi and fantasy. Now, in 2022, every other big new TV show seems to be a comic-book adaptation, desperately trying to ferry viewers over from cinemas like Charon on the River Styx. The latest in this trend is DC’s mega-budget collaboration with Netflix to adapt The Sandman, after 30 years...
Alison Brie Says ‘Legitimate Conversations’ Are Being Had About Making A Community Movie
Alison Brie has teased that a Community movie could be on the horizon. Please don’t toy with our emotions and deliver us with empty promises!. The Mad Men and Glow actor recently spoke with the The Wrap's Unwrapped podcast and hinted that a film version of the iconic TV series is potentially in the works.
Maisie review: Tender documentary captures Britain’s oldest drag artist in all her sequined glory
Dir: Lee Cooper. Starring: David Raven, Paul O’Grady, Jason Sutton, Dave Lynn. 15, 75 minutesDavid Raven doesn’t like the term “drag queen”. He prefers to be known as a “drag artiste” when he performs as his sensational alter-ego Maisie Trollette, a role in which he’s been dazzling audiences for over half a century. First-time feature director Lee Cooper’s sweet, soulful documentary Maisie captures Raven in the run-up to his 85th birthday celebrations and provides a joyful insight into the trailblazing life of Britain’s oldest working drag performer.Raven first made his name in the Eighties alongside fellow drag artiste Jimmy Court...
Women, We Want To Know The Most Annoying, Condescending, Or Downright Worst Thing A Man Has Ever Said To You In A Professional Setting
You know, you're such an "aggressive" woman that you need to "soften" your delivery...but if you were a man, you'd just be confident.
What Does It Mean When Someone Orders An Angel Shot?
The Angel Shot has swept across TikTok as users are raising awareness about the drink order made to signal for help. The drink order is used by people who are either looking for a way out of a date going poorly or who feel unsafe because of someone in the bar or club.
Morgan Freeman explains dark reason behind his gold hoop earrings
Morgan Freeman has revealed the rather sad reason he always wears a pair of gold hoop earrings. The 85-year-old is almost always seen to be wearing the earrings and he has previously told fans that there’s a good reason why. In a post on Instagram a while back, Freeman...
Disney World’s Woody Goes Out Of Way To Make Sure Jessie Doesn’t Ignore Kid Desperate For Hug
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World Resort is ‘the most magical place on earth’, and one little girl will vouch that’s true as Toy Story’s Woody went out of his way to make sure Jessie didn’t ignore her pleas for a hug. Check out the video below:
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MrBeast celebrates hitting 100 million subscribers by giving one follower a private island
Prolific YouTuber MrBeast has outdone himself once again with another extraordinary video idea to celebrate 100 million subscribers. The second most subscribed YouTube content creator marked the milestone by giving away a whole private island to one of his subscribers. He also brought back one of his most viral video...
How To Apply For Next Year's Big Brother Series
Big Brother will finally be returning to UK television with fans eager to get their applications in the hopes of finding fame. The series is coming back on ITV2 and ITVX after it was axed five years ago in 2018. The long awaited announcement was made in a promotional video during the Love Island finale.
When Is Episode 4 Of All Or Nothing: Arsenal Coming Out?
The first three episodes of All Or Nothing: Arsenal are out now, but when can you watch the fourth? Eager fans are keen to find out what happens next in the popular Amazon prime sporting series. Arsenal FC are the stars of the series, narrated by the Oscar winner Daniel...
Study reveals interest in superhero movies is falling as Marvel and DC ramp up content
A new study has revealed America's interest in superhero movies is shrinking. After being dazzled and amazed by four separate phases of Marvel cinematic content as well as a peppering of DC Comics films, it seems like our appetite for superhuman saviours is drying up. Morning Consult survey revealed 59...
Eddie Munson & 23 Other Lovable Horror Characters Who Should Have Lived
Who doesn't wish these fan favorites didn't get the (literal) axe?
