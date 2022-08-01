Ben & Fitzy To Be Joined By Special Guest On This Week's 'Positive Tuesday' Show!

drydenwire.com
Related
drydenwire.com
Join Us Labor Day Weekend For Journey To Heartwood ATV-UTV & Music Festival!
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Three days of Music, ATV-UTV Fun, Food, Camping, and Mud Drag Races! Rock out, camp out, and ride the trails. Weekend highlights include shows from the #1 Rock Tribute Show, HAIRBALL, Midwest’s #1 Country Stars HITCHVILLE, the #1 tribute to Led Zeppelin – Zed Leppelin, vendor fair, and more.
drydenwire.com
Lakeland Family Resource Center’s Annual Rubber Duck Race Fundraiser
SPOONER, WI -- Lakeland Family Resource Center will hold their annual Rubber Duck Race Fundraiser on August 6, 2022 at 10:00am at the Governor Tommy G. Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Spooner. The Rubber Duck Race offers two races: yellow ducks racing for kids prizes and blue ducks racing for...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Polk; Portage; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Vilas; Washburn; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON ONEIDA POLK PORTAGE PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR VILAS WASHBURN WOOD
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 2, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wiproud.com
Man dies at scene of motorcycle crash in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Chippewa Falls man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened Saturday around 5 pm on County Highway X near 210th Street. Troopers say their initial investigation shows the driver, Randy Stewart, traveled off...
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man Convicted Of Homicide In Fatal Traffic Incident
CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Christopher Peterson, on convictions from a fatal traffic incident that occurred in Chippewa County in May 2020. On Saturday, May 2, 2020, shortly before 6a, Lake Hallie Police were dispatched regarding a report of a subject in a ditch who appeared unresponsive. Lake...
Comments / 0